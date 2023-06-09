BTS joins hands with TAT in hosting “Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023”

Also joining the opening ceremony were Narisara Srisan, Strategic Communication Advisor of BTS Group Holdings Plc, operator of BTS Skytrain, as well as representatives from public and private partners.

Designed on the concept “Hunting Season”, the event features booths showcasing products at special prices and tour packages from over 10,000 hotels and tourism entrepreneurs in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya) and Songkhla (Hat Yai).

TAT aims to use the event to promote Thailand as a world-class shopping destination, boosting people’s spending in the post Covid-19 era with over 10,000 deals and special promotions throughout the country.

The Grand Sale kicked off with the activity called “Shopping Challenge” where shoppers competed against 12 teams of KOL influencers from China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan in a shopping game at six malls surrounding the venue: MBK Centre, Siam Discovery, Gaysorn Village, CentralWorld, The EmQuartier and Terminal 21.

BTS supported the activity which has the total prize money of 100,000 baht by giving all participants free rides via Skytrains.

Furthermore, BTS also facilitates the travel and safety of Thai and foreign visitors who plan to check out the “Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023”, which will run until August 15 at Siam Paragon.

The company believes that the event will help boost the tourism industry and spending during the Green (rainy) Season this year.

