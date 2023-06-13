"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" action figures return
The return of the Transformers movie has created a buzz among moviegoers and increased the popularity of collectible premiums featuring movie characters.
Hasbro, one of the leading toy companies from the USA, is introducing the new collection of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" to the market.
They have partnered with MAP Active Adiperkasa Ltd, the only official distributor in Thailand, and launched the event, which will be a highly anticipated moment for die-hard fans.
Mr. Deepak Tomar, Country General Manager and Director of MAP Active stated that since the Transformer debut 16 years ago in 2007, the company noticed a consistent demand for collectible figures such as Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.
The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debut event will take place in Siam Paragon from June 8 to 14, 2023, to revitalize the Transformers trend and showcase product lines.
Furthermore, a "Transformers Cosplay Contest" will be open to contestants of all ages.
This year, new arrivals from the Beast Alliance series are designed for young fans aged 5 to 8. The Beast Alliance characters have a 3-5 step transforming process, allowing young ones to play with them independently or under parental guidance.