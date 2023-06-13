Ajinomoto supports national athletes through AminoScience

The receving party was led by Police Maj. Gen. Surapong Ariyamongkol, Vice-President and Secretary-General of the association and Puripol Boonson, world-record Thai sprinter. The products will be used during the preparation and competition of 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023, which will be held in July 12-16, 2023 at the National Stadium of Thailand, Bangkok.

Ajinomoto Thailand has been taking part in developing the potential and performance of the Thai national athletes to reach the highest level in order to be ready for the upcoming competitions. In this regard, the company has supported them with aminoVITAL®, an amino-based product during preparation, training, and competitions.

This campaign is in line with our commitment and dedication to co-create social and economic value through our business by working to reduce environmental impacts and promote health and well-being for people under the "Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV)", which serves as a conceptual framework for the Ajinomoto Group's work worldwide.