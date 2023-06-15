Adidas and Real Madrid unveil new home jersey for 2023/24 season

The all-white jersey has become synonymous with Madridistas; a colour and approach to design that instantly invokes a sense of connection with Real Madrid fans across the world. Elegantly simple, the predominantly block color home jersey is punctuated only by a yellow and navy layered crew neck flat knit collar, completed with a bold navy stripe running vertically down its side.

In a never seen before update for this season, the Real Madrid 23-24 home kit features the club's iconic slogan "¡Hala Madrid!" on the collar – a battle cry commonly chanted by Madridistas cheering on their side from the terraces.

Both the on-field version of the shirt and the fan version are made with 100% recycled materials. The on-field version of the shirt is optimized with HEAT.RDY technology which, using advanced Materials, maximizes air flow so players can feel cool.

The fan version comes with an AEROREADY variant, which uses sweat-wicking and absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.