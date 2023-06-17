Chef’s Counter adds Parisians’ favourite sharing treats at Gaston French bistro

Gaston Parisian bistro at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok has added Le Comptoir du Chef, the Chef’s Counter, for the fun sharing of favourite little treats in an easy-going way that is how French people and their families love to eat out.

The Petites Bouchées, or Small Bites listing has prices starting from THB190 and are ideal for casual sharing amongst groups.

Available are typical French dishes such as duck rillette, foie gras mousse with fig chutney, and a special of the house, hand-cut French fries served with homemade mayonnaise. The croque monsieur, the hot cheese and ham sandwich, is made with white toast, Paris ham, and Comté cheese. Iberico ham with onion is used for the croquetas de jamón. Seafood dishes include fried calamari with Espelette chilli, and prawn with garlic, chilli and olive oil. A mini Wagyu beef burger uses Australian Wagyu and a homemade brioche bun. There is a selection of Mediterranean dips, and a smoked salmon salad. A selection of oysters is written up on the board.