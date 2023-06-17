Centara prepares to open doors of highly anticipated debut hotel in Japan
Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is ready to welcome guests from 1st July 2023
Centara Hotels & Resorts, is thrilled to announce it will be opening its newest property, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, on 1st July 2023. This long-awaited milestone marks Centara’s first-ever foray into the vibrant Japanese market and comes after months of meticulous planning – from the exquisite architecture and sophisticated design to crafting impeccable menus and preparing to welcome guests from around the world with its signature warm hospitality, impeccable service, and Thai family values at the heart of every stay.
Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is a stunning 33-storey masterpiece conveniently located in the heart of Namba, downtown’s vivacious shopping and entertainment district, just a few minutes walk to the nearest subway station. Poised to become a sought-after destination for business and leisure travellers alike, this breathtaking urban oasis delivers an eclectic selection of world-class bars and restaurants, including rooftop venues with spectacular skyline views, as well as a fully-equipped fitness centre, co-working spaces and the award-winning SPA Cenvaree.
An elegant selection of 515 rooms and suites caters to the needs of every guest, each featuring stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and modern comforts to ensure a restful stay. Centara Grand Osaka also boasts a myriad of customisable event spaces, including meeting rooms, a Grand Ballroom and the exceptional rooftop Sky Event space, making it the ideal venue for hosting social, corporate and MICE events downtown.
In anticipation of the grand opening and as part of its ongoing commitment to provide guests with an unparalleled customer experience, Centara is offering two sensational new travel packages, the pampering Spa + Stay Experience and the culinary led Sky-High Gourmet Escape.
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and immerse yourself in a world of tranquillity and relaxation at Japan's first-ever SPA Cenvaree with the Spa + Stay Experience. Let your worries melt away with a rejuvenating Thai couple's massage, complemented by an unforgettable stay in the hotel's sophisticated guest rooms and daily breakfast for two.
Perfect for a romantic retreat, the Spa + Stay Experience is available to book from Now - 31st December 2023 for stays from 1st July - 31st December 2023.
Culinary enthusiasts will never forget the dazzling panoramic views of downtown Osaka as they experience an unparalleled journey of exquisite flavours and innovative creations meticulously crafted by world-class chefs as part of the Sky-High Gourmet Escape. In addition to a stunning 2-course rooftop dinner with 90-minute free-flow drinks, guests will also have the opportunity to spend the night in luxury in a tastefully appointed guest room and wake up to delight in the hotel's delectable breakfast.
Treat yourself to the Sky-High Gourmet Escape and book from Now - 31st December 2023 for stays from 1st July - 31st December 2023.
For more information on these exciting offers and to experience the luxurious new Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgoj