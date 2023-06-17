Centara prepares to open doors of highly anticipated debut hotel in Japan

Centara Hotels & Resorts, is thrilled to announce it will be opening its newest property, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, on 1st July 2023. This long-awaited milestone marks Centara’s first-ever foray into the vibrant Japanese market and comes after months of meticulous planning – from the exquisite architecture and sophisticated design to crafting impeccable menus and preparing to welcome guests from around the world with its signature warm hospitality, impeccable service, and Thai family values at the heart of every stay.

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is a stunning 33-storey masterpiece conveniently located in the heart of Namba, downtown’s vivacious shopping and entertainment district, just a few minutes walk to the nearest subway station. Poised to become a sought-after destination for business and leisure travellers alike, this breathtaking urban oasis delivers an eclectic selection of world-class bars and restaurants, including rooftop venues with spectacular skyline views, as well as a fully-equipped fitness centre, co-working spaces and the award-winning SPA Cenvaree.

An elegant selection of 515 rooms and suites caters to the needs of every guest, each featuring stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and modern comforts to ensure a restful stay. Centara Grand Osaka also boasts a myriad of customisable event spaces, including meeting rooms, a Grand Ballroom and the exceptional rooftop Sky Event space, making it the ideal venue for hosting social, corporate and MICE events downtown.