Roles of Bangkok Metropolitan Council's Committee on Public Health
The Committee on Public Health is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA in the public health, medical and sanitary aspects. This includes food sanitation, disease control, health promotion, patient treatment, drug prevention and rehabilitation, studying the problems and solving operational issues of agencies for a better health of all Bangkokians.
#BMC
#BMA
RELATED