MONDAY, June 19, 2023
Roles of Bangkok Metropolitan Council's Committee on Public Health 

SUNDAY, June 18, 2023

The Committee on Public Health is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA in the public health, medical and sanitary aspects. This includes food sanitation, disease control, health promotion, patient treatment, drug prevention and rehabilitation, studying the problems and solving operational issues of agencies for a better health of all Bangkokians.

#BMC
#BMA

TAGS
BangkokBangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)Bangkok Metropolitan Council
