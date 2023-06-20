background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, June 21, 2023
nationthailand
Adidas present ‘Alta En El Cielo‘– the story of Messi and Argentina’s homecoming after historic 2022 World Cup win

Adidas present ‘Alta En El Cielo‘– the story of Messi and Argentina’s homecoming after historic 2022 World Cup win

TUESDAY, June 20, 2023

“With football, and results, we managed to momentarily escape from the madness we experience every day…even if it was only for a little while, it was something fantastic.” – Leo Messi.

Six months to the day since the Argentina Men’s National Team lifted the FIFA 2022 World Cup Trophy, adidas proudly presents Alta En El Cielo, an eight-and-a-half minutes mini documentary containing exclusive footage and interviews from the first national team camp of La Albiceleste since adding a third star to their famous jersey.

Adidas present ‘Alta En El Cielo‘– the story of Messi and Argentina’s homecoming after historic 2022 World Cup win

Mixing historical footage with exclusive player access and a stirring soundtrack, Alta En El Cielo sits down eleven players from the squad of twenty-three ahead of their homecoming game in Buenos Aires, to uncover the lingering feelings and lasting memories of a team that made their impossible, possible.

Adidas present ‘Alta En El Cielo‘– the story of Messi and Argentina’s homecoming after historic 2022 World Cup win

Leo Messi, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, Lisandro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Paulo Dybala, Ángel Correa, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Foyth and Exequiel Palacios. all feature, contributing their unique perspective on an unforgettable tournament and the deep sense of connection such a win has forged between them and their fans. 

Adidas present ‘Alta En El Cielo‘– the story of Messi and Argentina’s homecoming after historic 2022 World Cup win

To Watch Alta En El Cielo, visit https://youtu.be/lIiEixn9qVs.

TAGS
AdidasLionel MessiArgentinaWorld Cup
RELATED
nationthailand