Adidas present ‘Alta En El Cielo‘– the story of Messi and Argentina’s homecoming after historic 2022 World Cup win

Six months to the day since the Argentina Men’s National Team lifted the FIFA 2022 World Cup Trophy, adidas proudly presents Alta En El Cielo, an eight-and-a-half minutes mini documentary containing exclusive footage and interviews from the first national team camp of La Albiceleste since adding a third star to their famous jersey.

Mixing historical footage with exclusive player access and a stirring soundtrack, Alta En El Cielo sits down eleven players from the squad of twenty-three ahead of their homecoming game in Buenos Aires, to uncover the lingering feelings and lasting memories of a team that made their impossible, possible.

Leo Messi, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, Lisandro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Paulo Dybala, Ángel Correa, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Foyth and Exequiel Palacios. all feature, contributing their unique perspective on an unforgettable tournament and the deep sense of connection such a win has forged between them and their fans.

To Watch Alta En El Cielo, visit https://youtu.be/lIiEixn9qVs.