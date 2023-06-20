"Ploy Dai…Pa Suk" business model competition grants half a million baht to winner

This event is the final round of the competition, with a total of 5 teams qualifying for the event. The teams are as follows: Ban Tha-Ta-Kror weaving handicraft community enterprise team, Bhan Ao-E-Kheao community agricultural product enterprise team, Tha-rong-chang Agricultural Community enterprise team, Nong-nak Foot Mat Community enterprise team, and the Oun-Glom Happy Farm community enterprise team. Each team had 30 minutes to present their business plans. The winning team will receive a funding of 500,000 Baht to further develop their business, and there will be 4 runner-up prizes of 50,000 Baht each. Following the competition, there will be a 6-month follow-up period to monitor the success of implementing the business plans and models, which will be documented as future success cases.

The winning team, the Oun-Glom Happy Farm community enterprise team from Udon Thani Province, presented their natural paint and dye business model with main idea of "Good colors create happiness, colors from nature." They have developed a variety of products and adapted color tones to suit the modern era. . The products are available in both individual color and in sets sold as a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) kit, with packaging available in different sizes. Currently, there are 108 color options available, with each season offering 24-36 colors for sale. The products include natural dyes made from agricultural by-products and by-products from industrial factories (powder dyes, fabric dyes/paints, screen printing). The main materials used are sugarcane bagasse and molasses, which are fermented, soaked, boiled, and filtered to produce dyeing agents. Other materials used include mineral soil, natural rubber, and indigo.

"In this regard, the Department of Industrial Works anticipates that employment opportunities in the area will increase by up to 30% annually through future event organization. This initiative has garnered interest from student groups, entrepreneurs, community enterprises, and the general public. It has sparked innovation by utilizing industrial by-products to create value-added products and stimulating a environmental-friendly business competition. This effort aims to drive a balanced and sustainable industrial sector." Mr. Nattaphongs concluded.