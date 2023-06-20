"Ploy Dai…Pa Suk" business model competition grants half a million baht to winner
The Department of Industrial Works, in collaboration with UNIDO and with support from GEF, is joining hands to promote a business model competition called "Ploy Dai…Pa Suk" with the winner prize of 500,000 baht. Aiming to create value from industrial by-products and drive sustainable job and livelihood creation for the surrounding communities of the factories.
The Department of Industrial Works, in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), has received support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Pollution Control Department, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), the Federation of Thai Industries, and Kasetsart University in organizing the final round of the "Ploi Dai..Pa Suk" business model competition. This competition is part of the "Capacity Building to Support the Business Model Competition and Implementation" project, based on the concept of industrial-community interdependence. The aim is to create value from industrial waste and promote sustainable job creation for the communities surrounding the factories. The winning team of the competition was the Oun-Glom Happy Farm community enterprise from Udon Thani province, presenting their business model "Good Color, Colors from Nature." winning the prize of 500,000 Baht. Mr. Weeraphong Iamjaroenchai, Deputy Director General of the Department of Industrial Works, received the assignment from Mr. Jullapong Thaveesri, the Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works, to preside over the competition as the honored chairman. The event took place at The Sukosol Hotel in Bangkok.
Mr. Nattaphongs Julagatepotichai, the Director of the Eco Industrial Development Division, Department of Industrial Works, stated that the “Ploi Dai..Pa Suk business model competition aims to support small-scale entrepreneurs, community enterprises, or groups of individuals with potential and creative ideas to transform waste or by-products from the industrial sector into value-added products. This aligns with the concept of "Industry-urban Symbiosis," which promotes interdependence between the industrial sector and communities. It also leads to a reduction in waste generation and greenhouse gas emissions in the targeted areas, in line with the BCG Model for national development. Additionally, it aligns with the principles of Circular Economy and Green Economy, utilizing waste to create benefits and enhance the product life cycle. It also supports the policies of the Ministry of Industry (MIND) in promoting and enhancing the capabilities of entrepreneurs, community enterprises, and the general public. The competition encourages the participation of products/services/inventions derived from industrial waste in a business model competition. The aim is to promote ethical business practices, create value, and increase income for the surrounding industrial areas, contributing to sustainable urban development.”
This event is the final round of the competition, with a total of 5 teams qualifying for the event. The teams are as follows: Ban Tha-Ta-Kror weaving handicraft community enterprise team, Bhan Ao-E-Kheao community agricultural product enterprise team, Tha-rong-chang Agricultural Community enterprise team, Nong-nak Foot Mat Community enterprise team, and the Oun-Glom Happy Farm community enterprise team. Each team had 30 minutes to present their business plans. The winning team will receive a funding of 500,000 Baht to further develop their business, and there will be 4 runner-up prizes of 50,000 Baht each. Following the competition, there will be a 6-month follow-up period to monitor the success of implementing the business plans and models, which will be documented as future success cases.
The winning team, the Oun-Glom Happy Farm community enterprise team from Udon Thani Province, presented their natural paint and dye business model with main idea of "Good colors create happiness, colors from nature." They have developed a variety of products and adapted color tones to suit the modern era. . The products are available in both individual color and in sets sold as a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) kit, with packaging available in different sizes. Currently, there are 108 color options available, with each season offering 24-36 colors for sale. The products include natural dyes made from agricultural by-products and by-products from industrial factories (powder dyes, fabric dyes/paints, screen printing). The main materials used are sugarcane bagasse and molasses, which are fermented, soaked, boiled, and filtered to produce dyeing agents. Other materials used include mineral soil, natural rubber, and indigo.
"In this regard, the Department of Industrial Works anticipates that employment opportunities in the area will increase by up to 30% annually through future event organization. This initiative has garnered interest from student groups, entrepreneurs, community enterprises, and the general public. It has sparked innovation by utilizing industrial by-products to create value-added products and stimulating a environmental-friendly business competition. This effort aims to drive a balanced and sustainable industrial sector." Mr. Nattaphongs concluded.