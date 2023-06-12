  ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS IN ASIA PACIFIC ANNOUNCES

Summer – A Celebration of Place

From July 5 to August 31, St. Regis hotels will take guests on expeditions of culinary tastes and traditions, in collaboration with chefs from various extraordinary St. Regis destinations. The flavors of summer are celebrated in Exquisite Journey Menus that showcase the finest of locally sourced ingredients, as well as marvelous reimaginations of distinctly different cultural cuisines. The Art of Drinking will feature special cocktails － including flights of various iconic St. Regis Bloody Marys and other New York-inspired cocktails with distinctly local flavors － that will transport guests to other St. Regis destinations.

Autumn – A Celebration of Culture

From September 6 to November 30, St. Regis hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific will set inimitable stages for sophisticated celebrations of culture and diversity. Guests can look forward to Bright Encounters, or masterclasses with St. Regis Butlers and the most stellar tastemakers of the fashion world to learn Packing in Style, with tips for packing couture garments and valuable luxury items when traveling. Butler Service is one of the most beloved signature rituals of the St. Regis brand, and the masterclasses will be accompanied by inspirational Fashion Trunk Shows. Guests can meet and interact with fashion designers, get personalized advice from expert stylists, enjoy creative displays, and purchase bespoke limited-edition couture pieces. The House of Celebration will also commemorate fashion with special events at The St. Regis Shanghai Jing’an.

Winter – A Celebration of Time

The end of the year and the start of a new one offers a joyous occasions to celebrate with family and friends. From December 6 to February 29, 2024, St. Regis hotels and resorts will welcome guests in lavishly decadent settings for festive holiday celebrations. As part of the House of Celebration’s winter season, guests will have the opportunity to learn fabulous tips to enhance holiday rituals in true St. Regis fashion. The Art of Gifting will see St. Regis Butlers offering gift wrapping services using House of Celebration seasonal wrapping paper for guests in-suite or while they relax over a festive Afternoon Tea. Children can also enjoy the brand’s Family Traditions, a workshop for kids on the art of gift wrapping. Guests can also book private champagne sabering masterclasses, The Art of Sabrage, led by expert St. Regis Butlers or mixologists, and be enthralled as they learn about the history and techniques of sabrage, one of the most iconic evening rituals in St. Regis traditions.

For more information, please visit https://st-regis.marriott.com/.

St. Regis Hotels and Resorts in Asia Pacific kicked off “House of Celebration” at The St. Regis Jakarta, commemorating the arrival of springtime with a gathering of society’s tastemakers and luminaries over The St. Regis Jakarta x Monica Ivena Kaleidoscope Dreams Fashion Show, where the Indonesian fashion designer showcases her capsule collection across four segments – Gatsby, Disco, Under the Sea, and Birds of Paradise. Celebrities, socialites, and media are also invited to honor the traditions of Caroline Astor, the social doyenne of Gilded Age society that was known to throw glamorous invitation-only dinners late into many Manhattan evenings, through an iconic session of Midnight Supper, where they embarked on a gastronomy journey by Oscar Perez, Culinary Director of The St. Regis Jakarta.