ICONSIAM Celebrates PRIDE MONTH with Special Campaign

ICONSIAM celebrates Pride Month with a special campaign “ICONSIAM Love Proudly” in support of diversity and equality for the LGBTQIAN community. Customers who spend a certain amount on products and services will receive a 1,000 baht SIAM GIFT CARD, which can be used to enjoy dining experiences at four famous restaurants in a beautiful setting by the Chao Phraya River, including Blue by Alain Ducasse, Fallabella Riverfront, HOBS and James Boulangerie. Furthermore, visitors can participate in a fun activity by creating content at ICONSIAM where the area is decorated in rainbow theme at the entrance of ICONSIAM (the area connecting the BTS station and the Charoen Nakhon Hall area, M floor) and be amazed by the stunning Waterfall Alangkarn Zone, 6th Floor and enjoy the longest multimedia water features in Southeast Asia the "ICONIC Multimedia Water Features" at River Park, G Floor, plus receiving extra prizes from today to 30thJune 2023.

Mrs. Suma Wongphan Executive Vice President, ICONSIAM Co., Ltd.revealed that “ICONSIAM operates with the concept of creating shared values by focusing on creating and delivering experiences beyond customer expectations. We strive to make ICONSIAM a community for all individuals and support policies that promote diversity and equality for people of all backgrounds, including gender, ethnicity, and health. Starting with the design of ICONSIAM under the Universal Design concept, which is the design and development of infrastructure and services that take into account all people, ICONSIAM has been receiving awards for civilization every year since 2018. Recently, ICONSIAM has also received "A tourist attraction for all" at the Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2022 at the beginning of this year.