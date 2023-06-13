ICONSIAM Celebrates PRIDE MONTH with Special Campaign
ICONSIAM celebrates Pride Month with a special campaign “ICONSIAM Love Proudly” in support of diversity and equality for the LGBTQIAN community. Customers who spend a certain amount on products and services will receive a 1,000 baht SIAM GIFT CARD, which can be used to enjoy dining experiences at four famous restaurants in a beautiful setting by the Chao Phraya River, including Blue by Alain Ducasse, Fallabella Riverfront, HOBS and James Boulangerie. Furthermore, visitors can participate in a fun activity by creating content at ICONSIAM where the area is decorated in rainbow theme at the entrance of ICONSIAM (the area connecting the BTS station and the Charoen Nakhon Hall area, M floor) and be amazed by the stunning Waterfall Alangkarn Zone, 6th Floor and enjoy the longest multimedia water features in Southeast Asia the "ICONIC Multimedia Water Features" at River Park, G Floor, plus receiving extra prizes from today to 30thJune 2023.
Mrs. Suma Wongphan Executive Vice President, ICONSIAM Co., Ltd.revealed that “ICONSIAM operates with the concept of creating shared values by focusing on creating and delivering experiences beyond customer expectations. We strive to make ICONSIAM a community for all individuals and support policies that promote diversity and equality for people of all backgrounds, including gender, ethnicity, and health. Starting with the design of ICONSIAM under the Universal Design concept, which is the design and development of infrastructure and services that take into account all people, ICONSIAM has been receiving awards for civilization every year since 2018. Recently, ICONSIAM has also received "A tourist attraction for all" at the Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2022 at the beginning of this year.
“ICONSIAM is celebrating Pride Month for the LGBTQIAN community with “ICONSIAM Love Proudly” campaign by revamping the entrance area in rainbow theme for ICONSIAM and ICS (the area connecting the BTS station and the Charoen Nakhon Hall area, M floor). Visitors can take part by taking photos with the decorations in this special campaign and enjoy the longest multimedia water features in Southeast Asia, the "ICONIC Multimedia Water Features", which can be viewed twice a day, daily at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. In addition, visitors will be thrilled to see the stunning Waterfall Alangkarn zone on the 6th floor, daily from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM throughout June,” said Mrs. Suma.
Mrs. Suma continues “For all couple to enjoy Pride Month, ICONSIAM welcomes everyone with a special promotion. Customers who shop at ICONSIAM (including Siam Takashimaya) with a minimum purchase of 20,000 baht will receive a SIAM GIFT CARD worth 1,000 baht to be used in the next purchase of over 3,000 baht/receipt. The SIAM GIFT CARD can be used at the listed restaurants only at ICONSIAM namely Blue by Alain Ducasse, Fallabella Riverfront, HOBS and James Boulangerie. As for ICS (opposite ICONSIAM), customers with a minimum purchase of 1,200 baht will receive a coupon discount worth 100 baht along with discount coupons from participating stores throughout June. *Ask for more conditions at the point of sale
In addition, ICONSIAM would like to invite everyone to express their love in a positive and creative way with the “ICONSIAM Love Proudly” campaign for all couples to celebrate and show their love proudly in this Pride Month by simply taking a photo together at ICONSIAM with the hashtag #ICONSIAMLOVEPROUDLY #PRIDEMONTH and post on social media to redeem a SIAM GIFT CARD worth 200 baht per couple from today to 30th June 2023 at ICONSIAM. For more information, call 1338 or www.iconsiam.com and Facebook: ICONSIAM