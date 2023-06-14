The Chef Riders Charity Dinner at Latest Recipe, Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa

On Friday 07 July 2023, this inaugural charity dinner will be hosted to raise funds in support of “Save The Children,” the global non-profit organization dedicated to raising the quality of life for young people.

In line with Marriott International’s dedication to local and sustainable sourcing, the dinner will feature ingredients from responsible Thai suppliers, including small-scale farms and fisheries. Delectable dishes will be crafted by five visionary Chef Riders: Gaetano Palumbo, Executive Chef from Rossini’s, the Michelin-rated Italian ristorante at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok; Attapol “Chef X” Thangthong, Executive Chef at Phraya Kitchen, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse; Marco Cammarata, Executive Chef at Latest Recipe, Le Méridien Bangkok; Danilo Aiassa, Italian Chef from Favola, Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa; and Poramate Prasansak, the hotel’s Executive Chef who oversees the charity dinner’s host venue, Latest Recipe.

Together, these five culinary masters will present a fantastic five-course set menu at Latest Recipe, the signature international dining restaurant at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa, which is located just 15 minutes’ drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s main international gateway.

This charitable initiative forms part of Marriott International’s responsible business and social impact platform, “Serve360,” which is dedicated to doing good in every direction, as guided by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Save The Children Thailand.