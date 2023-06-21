“Artichoke Magic” at La Tavola, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

La Tavola, the renowned dining destination nestled within the elegant Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, Chef Nott and his culinary team enjoy crafting artichokes into true culinary treasures, showcasing their unique flavors in a way that embodies the essence of Italian cuisine. By combining them with homegrown herbs, La Tavola’s chef creates a dining experience that is truly magical for guests.

Delight yourself with a wide range of innovative dishes thoughtfully prepared to awaken your palates. From a delicate range of occidental flavors and relish with our Carciofi Fritto e alici – Deep fried artichoke with anchovy emulsion, Risotto di Carciofi con staciatella – Artichoke risotto with Stracciatella and crispy artichoke, Ravioli di astice con Carciofi – Lobster Ravioli with artichoke, anchovy, and kale, Sogliola con Carciofi & Salsa di menta – Pan fried dover sole with roasted artichoke heart and mint salsa, Insalata di Carciofi polpo e grana – Artichoke salad with octopus and parmigiana cheese.