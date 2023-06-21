“Artichoke Magic” at La Tavola, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel
Bangkok – May 22, 2023 – Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting new menu, "Artichoke Magic". This unique culinary experience combines the flavors of authentic Italian cuisine with the richness of artichoke and a selection of homegrown herbs, promising an unforgettable dining adventure for discerning food enthusiasts.
La Tavola, the renowned dining destination nestled within the elegant Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, Chef Nott and his culinary team enjoy crafting artichokes into true culinary treasures, showcasing their unique flavors in a way that embodies the essence of Italian cuisine. By combining them with homegrown herbs, La Tavola’s chef creates a dining experience that is truly magical for guests.
Delight yourself with a wide range of innovative dishes thoughtfully prepared to awaken your palates. From a delicate range of occidental flavors and relish with our Carciofi Fritto e alici – Deep fried artichoke with anchovy emulsion, Risotto di Carciofi con staciatella – Artichoke risotto with Stracciatella and crispy artichoke, Ravioli di astice con Carciofi – Lobster Ravioli with artichoke, anchovy, and kale, Sogliola con Carciofi & Salsa di menta – Pan fried dover sole with roasted artichoke heart and mint salsa, Insalata di Carciofi polpo e grana – Artichoke salad with octopus and parmigiana cheese.
The menu offers an enticing variety of options that celebrate the versatile nature of this delightful vegetable. Complementing the artichoke-infused dishes, the culinary team at La Tavola has curated a selection of homegrown herbs, ensuring an exceptional gastronomic experience that is both flavorful and fresh.
Savor and devour richness straight with our selection of hand-crafted artichoke menus, available every Thursday – Monday, from 11.30 am to 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm to 10.30 pm, Price starting from THB 520++
For more information, please call 02.125.5000 and visit us on Facebook @RenaissanceBangkokRatchaprasongHotel, Add LINE: @renaissancebkk and our website www.renaissancebangkok.com to keep up with our latest news and promotions.