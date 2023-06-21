FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023: A remarkable success in contributing to Thai society
Raising 587,800 Baht to the Princess Mother’s Medical Volunteer Foundation (PMMV)
JUNE 21, 2023, Bangkok –– Fujifilm (Thailand) Ltd., a leading provider of one-stop, total healthcare solutions, successfully held its FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 event at Wachirabenjatas Park (Rot Fai Park), drawing an impressive number of 1,200 participants. Fujifilm Thailand generously donated all earnings of 587,800 Baht from the event to the Princess Mother's Medical Volunteer Foundation (PMMV) in full, without deducting any expenses. The donation aims to support PMMV's medical care activities in remote areas.
FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 takes further Fujifilm's global “NEVER STOP” campaign, launched worldwide in 2018, emphasizing the company's dedication to creating positive social impact and driving innovation for a sustainable future. As a total healthcare solutions provider, Fujifilm innovates for a better world by offering the wide range of cutting-edge technologies & products such as, medical imaging solution; X-ray, CT&MRI, medical IT&AI solutions, endoscopy, ultrasound, and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), enabling early disease detection and contributing to the advancement of healthcare.
At the event, the air was filled with excitement and anticipation as runners of all ages and backgrounds assembled for the mini-marathon. It was a remarkable occasion that promoted physical fitness and served a greater purpose in supporting the Princess Mother’s Medical Volunteer Foundation (PMMV). By organizing this event, Fujifilm aimed to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility between urban and remote areas, fostering a sense of solidarity and contributing to the betterment of Thai society through health and wellness.
FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 was a testament to Fujifilm's unwavering commitment to enhancing lives and fostering a healthier society through its cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response and support from the participants, the media, and the general public said, "We are thrilled with the resounding success of FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023. The event showcased our commitment to promoting a healthier society and allowed us to contribute 587,800 Baht to the Princess Mother’s Medical Volunteer Foundation (PMMV). The donation will go a long way in bridging the gap in medical treatment and health check-up accessibility between people in urban areas and those in remote regions. We are proud to have organized an event that serves our corporate mission and the well-being of Thai society." The event also aimed to educate and inspire Thai people about the importance of health, emphasizing the significance of early detection and regular health check-ups.
The winner of the mini-marathon in the men’s category Mr. Ebisa Takele beaming with pride, said, "I am incredibly honoured to be recognised as the top speed winner in the 9-kilometre run of the FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 event. Participating in this marathon was not just about personal achievement but also supporting a noble cause and improving healthcare accessibility in remote areas. I am grateful to Fujifilm for organising such a meaningful event that combines health, community, and social responsibility."
The event garnered widespread attention, bringing together enthusiastic participants from various walks of life, including avid runners, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals passionate about social causes. The FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 offered participants three categories: a 9-kilometre Mini Marathon, a 4-kilometre Fun Run, and a 2-kilometre Walk-Run. In addition to promoting health and fitness, the event offered participants in the 9 km mini-marathon category an opportunity to win exciting prizes valued at 137,940 Baht. Notably, the top speed winners (male/female) of the 9-kilometre Mini Marathon were awarded prestigious trophies along with a remarkable Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless camera with Fujinon XC 15-45mm F.3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens.
The event also recognised and rewarded the top three participants in Echo Boomer (under 40 years old) and Baby Boomer (over 40 years old) categories, presenting them with trophies and Instax Link WIDE, Instax SQ1, and Instax Mini 12 cameras, respectively. Furthermore, attendees had the chance to partake in a lucky draw, with three lucky winners receiving Instax mini 11 cameras.
The event's highlight was the generous donation to the Princess Mother’s Medical Volunteer Foundation (PMMV). Fujifilm donated the proceeds from the event to support the work of medical personnel in remote areas and contribute to the better health of Thai individuals residing in underserved regions. This contribution will assist the Foundation in offering essential medical treatments to those who need them most, furthering the Foundation's remarkable efforts in providing healthcare services to people in remote areas. FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 is a shining example of Fujifilm's dedication to leveraging its imaging and healthcare solutions expertise to foster a healthier and more inclusive society.