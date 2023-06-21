FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023: A remarkable success in contributing to Thai society

The winner of the mini-marathon in the men’s category Mr. Ebisa Takele beaming with pride, said, "I am incredibly honoured to be recognised as the top speed winner in the 9-kilometre run of the FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 event. Participating in this marathon was not just about personal achievement but also supporting a noble cause and improving healthcare accessibility in remote areas. I am grateful to Fujifilm for organising such a meaningful event that combines health, community, and social responsibility."

The event garnered widespread attention, bringing together enthusiastic participants from various walks of life, including avid runners, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals passionate about social causes. The FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 offered participants three categories: a 9-kilometre Mini Marathon, a 4-kilometre Fun Run, and a 2-kilometre Walk-Run. In addition to promoting health and fitness, the event offered participants in the 9 km mini-marathon category an opportunity to win exciting prizes valued at 137,940 Baht. Notably, the top speed winners (male/female) of the 9-kilometre Mini Marathon were awarded prestigious trophies along with a remarkable Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless camera with Fujinon XC 15-45mm F.3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens.

The event also recognised and rewarded the top three participants in Echo Boomer (under 40 years old) and Baby Boomer (over 40 years old) categories, presenting them with trophies and Instax Link WIDE, Instax SQ1, and Instax Mini 12 cameras, respectively. Furthermore, attendees had the chance to partake in a lucky draw, with three lucky winners receiving Instax mini 11 cameras.

The event's highlight was the generous donation to the Princess Mother’s Medical Volunteer Foundation (PMMV). Fujifilm donated the proceeds from the event to support the work of medical personnel in remote areas and contribute to the better health of Thai individuals residing in underserved regions. This contribution will assist the Foundation in offering essential medical treatments to those who need them most, furthering the Foundation's remarkable efforts in providing healthcare services to people in remote areas. FUJIFILM NEVER STOP Running 2023 is a shining example of Fujifilm's dedication to leveraging its imaging and healthcare solutions expertise to foster a healthier and more inclusive society.