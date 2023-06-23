EXIM Bank teams up with Commerce Ministry, AMLO on Thai standards to combat proliferation of WMD

In this context, EXIM Thailand, as a specialized financial institution under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance, will closely collaborate with the DFT and AMLO to enhance knowledge, understanding, and information sharing among public and private organizations in Thailand.

The objective is to establish and strictly implement AML/CFT/WMD policies and guidelines while recognizing the significant risks associated with these issues. Concrete strategies will be employed to manage internal risks within the organization, ensuring practical implementation.

Regular reviews and updates will ensure compliance with current circumstances and international standards, particularly concerning the control of dual-use items (DUI), as traditional weapons and military capabilities decline and are replaced by modern weapons derived from civilian technology.

This convergence of international arms control and import-export control requirements necessitates an increased focus on preventing the misuse of non-weapon materials for malicious purposes, such as the use of fertilizer components in bomb production, specific gases in acts of terrorism, or the incorporation of titanium materials from golf club heads in missile or weapon production.

Emphasizing the significance of these efforts, the aim is to bolster international confidence in both the public and private sectors of Thailand, promoting business operations and missions that stimulate trade, investment, and sustainable industrial development, benefiting Thailand and the global community as a whole.