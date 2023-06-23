Fujifilm, doctors unveil Thailand's liver cancer stats and screening guidelines for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Prof. Tawesak Tanwandee, MD, emphasized the significance of vaccination in relation to liver cancer. "One reason why liver cancer is more prevalent in Thai and Asian populations is the widespread occurrence of hepatitis B and C viruses in this region. It's crucial to note that hepatitis B or hepatitis C infections can lead to cirrhosis and increase the risk of liver cancer. To combat this, the Ministry of Public Health has implemented preventive measures such as vaccinating newborns against the hepatitis B virus. Moreover, expectant mothers who are infected with the virus should receive appropriate medication to prevent transmission to their babies," he explained.

Asst. Prof. Supot Nimanong, MD. Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, introduced a groundbreaking innovation that enhances the efficiency and accuracy of early-stage liver cancer screening. He explained, "Currently, liver cancer screening in Thailand involves using ultrasound alongside the AFP (alpha-fetoprotein) tumor marker test every 6 months for high-risk individuals, such as cirrhosis patients and those infected with the Hepatitis B virus. However, this screening method still has limitations, prompting the healthcare industry to seek new cancer markers to improve diagnostic efficacy." The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University and the Faculty of Medicine at Khon Kaen University conducted a study to evaluate two additional hepatocellular carcinoma markers: PIVKA-II and AFP-L3, developed in Japan. The study revealed that when all three markers were used together, there was an increase in the efficiency of liver cancer screening. If this combined approach is adopted more widely in Thailand, the chances of early-stage cancer detection and treatment will significantly improve.

Ms. Suphattra Suparum, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager (IVD Products) at the Medical Systems Department of Fujifilm (Thailand) Ltd., highlighted the highly advanced technology employed in liver cancer screening in Japan, which has gained worldwide acceptance. “Statistics reveal Japan's success in diagnosing hepatocellular carcinoma when tumors are smaller than 2 centimeters, enabling prompt treatment and resulting in the world's highest survival rate for liver cancer patients. Japan's screening system is characterized by its exceptional sensitivity and accuracy, utilizing a combination of three innovative biomarkers—AFP, PIVKA-II, and AFP-L3. Notably, the AFP-L3 was the innovation that utilizes a testing substance unique to Fujifilm.”

During the 18th "THASL Annual Meeting 2023," Fujifilm showcased its Japan-made AFP-LP3, a highly specific tumor marker for Hepatocellular Carcinoma. In addition, the company presented the "μTASWako i30," a fully automated microfluidic-based immunoanalyzer solution for hepatocellular carcinoma. As a global leader in providing One-Stop, Total Healthcare solutions, Fujifilm is committed to raising awareness about cancer screening and vaccination, aligning with its mission to improve global public health. With its unwavering vision, Fujifilm will continue to tackle social challenges and contribute to creating a more sustainable and healthier world for everyone.