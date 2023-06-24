Immerse in rich Korean flavors: "Boggle Boggle" 1st Korean noodle pop-up store at Siam Discovery
Introducing 'Boggle Boggle': The first Korean noodle pop-up store at Siam Discovery, Thailand, offering authentic flavors direct from Korea. This unique pop-up store brings together renowned “Ramyun” brands such as Samyang, Ottogi, Nongshim, and Paldo, allowing visitors to indulge in a tantalizing culinary experience all under one roof.
This project marks the first market penetration initiative in Thailand, following the announcement of cross-border collaboration earlier this year between INNOCEAN, a globally renowned Korean agency, and Siam Piwat Group.
In addition to the strategic alliance between two major companies and the local agency Yell Advertising, there are also significant partners such as We Cook and Sukishi, who contribute to the collaboration. They not only support various aspects of the project to reach the Thai target audience more effectively but also showcase the familiar 'Ramyun' cuisine as a symbol of connection, bridging the gap and introducing K-Culture to the Thai people, providing an authentic Korean street food experience.
The main concept behind 'Boggle Boggle' takes the form of a late-night street food eatery or a red tent, commonly seen in Korean series and often regarded as a must-visit spot for travelers seeking unique dining experiences. It has become a destination that tourists mark as a must-try experience.
The interior of the pop-up store is adorned with distinctive and vibrant decorations, captivating the attention of passersby in the midst of Siam Discovery. A highlight is the walls adorned with ramyun from various brands, creating an immersive atmosphere. There are both self-cooking zones and dining areas, giving the feeling of being right in the heart of Seoul, Korea.
In addition to offering a variety of ramyun flavors to taste, there are also zones for merchandise sales and an AI Booth from Line Webtoon for interactive entertainment.
For those interested, welcome to come and savor the authentic flavors of Korea at the 3rd floor of Siam Discovery, starting from today until July 31, 2023.