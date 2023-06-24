Immerse in rich Korean flavors: "Boggle Boggle" 1st Korean noodle pop-up store at Siam Discovery

This project marks the first market penetration initiative in Thailand, following the announcement of cross-border collaboration earlier this year between INNOCEAN, a globally renowned Korean agency, and Siam Piwat Group.

In addition to the strategic alliance between two major companies and the local agency Yell Advertising, there are also significant partners such as We Cook and Sukishi, who contribute to the collaboration. They not only support various aspects of the project to reach the Thai target audience more effectively but also showcase the familiar 'Ramyun' cuisine as a symbol of connection, bridging the gap and introducing K-Culture to the Thai people, providing an authentic Korean street food experience.

The main concept behind 'Boggle Boggle' takes the form of a late-night street food eatery or a red tent, commonly seen in Korean series and often regarded as a must-visit spot for travelers seeking unique dining experiences. It has become a destination that tourists mark as a must-try experience.