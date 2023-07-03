Commerce Ministry set to host significant ‘Thailand Local BCG+ Expo 2023’ for new generation who wish to save the planet
This not-to-be-missed mega event, which promotes local BCG+ products to create sustainable trade opportunities and includes a variety of entertainment and workshops, is ready for a grand opening this July 7 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
The Ministry of Commerce is all set to open the doors on the country’s largest trade show of its kind, “Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo 2023”, which will feature an interesting array of eco-friendly products from every province across Thailand and is targeted at three main groups who want to “save the world”.
The grand Expo – scheduled to take place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from July 7-9 – has been organized under the concept of “Be the Generation of Change”. The main thrust is to save the environment and, in turn, the planet itself while creating sustainable trade opportunities. The event responds to market demand according to global megatrends especially among consumers who are well aware of global warming and care for the environment.
“Local BCG+ products mean quality items that are good for consumers, good for producers and good for the environment,” said Ministry of Commerce Permanent Secretary Mr. Keerati Rushchano. “These are products under sustainable development in accordance with the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) model and raise standards by adding value to local items, making them more competitive,” he added.
The Ministry of Commerce has foreseen opportunities in expanding markets for local BCG+ products and is creating awareness among consumers on the importance of consuming or purchasing only environmentally friendly items. The Ministry therefore decided to organize Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo 2023.
This is the first time manufacturers and entrepreneurs related to local BCG+ products across all regions will participate in this type of trade show. They have carefully selected products, choosing the best to meet the needs of three main target groups:
1. BCG group – Eco-friendly organic and health products
2. Identity group – Local-wisdom products
3. Innovation group - Technology and innovative items.
Visitors to the Expo are guaranteed products that are safe for health, free from harmful residue and toxicity, and made under a natural production process that takes into account holistic environmental protection. Furthermore, these items will help to preserve the environment and contribute to a hopeful reduction in global warming.
More than 200 entrepreneurs are set to participate in the mega event, covering all groups of food & beverage products that include rice, vegetables, fruits, a variety of eatables, healthy drinks, and even non-food products such as textiles, cosmetics and body-care items, as well as diverse services. The booths are divided into three distinct zones – food and beverages; non-food products; service products and other items.
“In addition to this exhibition and sale of local BCG+ products, the Ministry of Commerce has organized ‘business matching’ to create networking and trade opportunities. This will be conducted during, before and after the event by making an appointment with buyers in advance,” Mr. Keerati said.
“As for targeted buyers, the Expo focuses on potential customers who are retail consumers, private business groups and large organizations that buy products from local communities for use in large numbers and can sell these products to department stores, modern trade groups, hospitals, hotels, online product distribution platforms, and more,” the Permanent Secretary said.
“The value of sales and business negotiations at the Expo is expected to exceed 400 million baht, and combined with regional and central events, it will likely outstrip the target of 650 million baht,” he added.
There will also be a host of interesting activities at the event, such as an educational exhibition, the Thailand Local BCG+ Pavilion, information on outstanding local BCG+ products, as well as a display of three main souvenir gifts specially made for leaders and VIP guests who attended the 2022 APEC Summit in Thailand and which were produced under the BCG concept. Also, do not miss an informative academic seminar on market development of local BCG+ products under the topic “Inspiration for the Success of Local BCG+ Products and Pushing for a Sustainably Modern Thai Identity”, as well as a workshop titled “Learn how to promote local BCG+ products to create a clear brand identity in all markets”.
A host of qualified speakers from various industries will deliver speeches at the trade show. And there’s more: a consultation clinic will serve entrepreneurs who are interested in product development for international markets, and visitors will be treated to entertainment of all kinds, including workshops on “Save the World”, healthy cooking, DIY activities and more, as well as live music performances, with famous artists in attendance.
The Ministry of Commerce cordially invites everyone to visit the one-of-a-kind Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo 2023, which will be held from July 7, Friday, to July 9, Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Hall 7, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. If you would like more information, please visit the Facebook page Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo.
Don’t miss this opportunity if you are part of the new generation who seeks to save the world.