Commerce Ministry set to host significant ‘Thailand Local BCG+ Expo 2023’ for new generation who wish to save the planet

“In addition to this exhibition and sale of local BCG+ products, the Ministry of Commerce has organized ‘business matching’ to create networking and trade opportunities. This will be conducted during, before and after the event by making an appointment with buyers in advance,” Mr. Keerati said.

“As for targeted buyers, the Expo focuses on potential customers who are retail consumers, private business groups and large organizations that buy products from local communities for use in large numbers and can sell these products to department stores, modern trade groups, hospitals, hotels, online product distribution platforms, and more,” the Permanent Secretary said.

“The value of sales and business negotiations at the Expo is expected to exceed 400 million baht, and combined with regional and central events, it will likely outstrip the target of 650 million baht,” he added.

There will also be a host of interesting activities at the event, such as an educational exhibition, the Thailand Local BCG+ Pavilion, information on outstanding local BCG+ products, as well as a display of three main souvenir gifts specially made for leaders and VIP guests who attended the 2022 APEC Summit in Thailand and which were produced under the BCG concept. Also, do not miss an informative academic seminar on market development of local BCG+ products under the topic “Inspiration for the Success of Local BCG+ Products and Pushing for a Sustainably Modern Thai Identity”, as well as a workshop titled “Learn how to promote local BCG+ products to create a clear brand identity in all markets”.

A host of qualified speakers from various industries will deliver speeches at the trade show. And there’s more: a consultation clinic will serve entrepreneurs who are interested in product development for international markets, and visitors will be treated to entertainment of all kinds, including workshops on “Save the World”, healthy cooking, DIY activities and more, as well as live music performances, with famous artists in attendance.

The Ministry of Commerce cordially invites everyone to visit the one-of-a-kind Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo 2023, which will be held from July 7, Friday, to July 9, Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Hall 7, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. If you would like more information, please visit the Facebook page Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo.

Don’t miss this opportunity if you are part of the new generation who seeks to save the world.