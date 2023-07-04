Taiwan Excellence Pavilion is back at Taiwan Expo 2023 in Bangkok

The “Taiwan Excellence Pavilion” is back this year at the Taiwan Expo, bringing together over 28 exhibitors and 64 highlighted products directly from Taiwan to present the latest innovative products, solutions, and technologies focused on green energy.

This year’s Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo 2023 highlights Taiwanese enterprises focusing on global environmental protection and sustainable development, as well as smart products ranging across sectors of ESG, ICT and lifestyle.

To create an ultimate experience of green world innovations toward sustainable development goals, the Taiwan Expo has been hosted in partnership with BOFT and TAITRA across 5 countries and successfully going into its fifth year in Thailand.