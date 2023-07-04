Taiwan Excellence Pavilion is back at Taiwan Expo 2023 in Bangkok
Witness Taiwan's latest green innovations and products on July 20-22 at Hall 100, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (BITEC).
The “Taiwan Excellence Pavilion” is back this year at the Taiwan Expo, bringing together over 28 exhibitors and 64 highlighted products directly from Taiwan to present the latest innovative products, solutions, and technologies focused on green energy.
This year’s Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo 2023 highlights Taiwanese enterprises focusing on global environmental protection and sustainable development, as well as smart products ranging across sectors of ESG, ICT and lifestyle.
To create an ultimate experience of green world innovations toward sustainable development goals, the Taiwan Expo has been hosted in partnership with BOFT and TAITRA across 5 countries and successfully going into its fifth year in Thailand.
At the Taiwan Expo 2023, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will place special emphasis on fostering a sustainable future by showcasing upcoming innovations from Taiwanese companies dedicated to global environmental protection and sustainable development, with innovation products displayed in four main categories: ESG, Smart Industry, Smart Life, and ICT.
Additionally, an event titled “Empowering a Green Future: Taiwan Excellence Press Conference” is scheduled on July 21, 2023, within the Taiwan Expo, to showcase outstanding products that promote environmental sustainability, such as ICP DAS's real-time air quality monitor, INNOTRIO's energy-saving water dispenser, and FENRI's cloud-based water quality inspection equipment. Visit bit.ly/TEatTWEP for more information.
Furthermore, the pavilion will proudly exhibit an array of award-winning products at Taiwan Expo 2023, including ible's wearable air purifier, INNOTRIO's water dispenser, Alaska's antibacterial air circulation system, Tokuyo's massage chair, Paper Shoot's camera, and AIFA's smart controller.
Embark on a journey of exploration as you uncover the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo, and join us in shaping a greener world and promoting sustainable development.
Meet us at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo, Hall 100, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (BITEC) on July 20-22, 2023 from 10am to 6pm.
For business owners and entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry or any person interested in visiting our Taiwan Excellence Awarding winning companies, please visit the following website: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en