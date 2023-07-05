background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, July 09, 2023
nationthailand
Thai Senior Tour 2023 in Nakhon Nayok,Total prize 1 million

Thai Senior Tour 2023 in Nakhon Nayok,Total prize 1 million

WEDNESDAY, July 05, 2023
THE NATION
THE NATION

Golf Thai Senior Tour 2023, "SAT-NSDF" program, prepares to open the battle between 5-7 July 2023 at Artitaya Golf and Resort Stadium, Ong Rak District, Nakhon Nayok Province, to win the prize money. total 1 million baht

This is the 4th tournament of the season, with many famous Thai and foreign golfers participating in the tournament.
 

Prayom Maksaeng, 1st hand from the Japan Senior Tour, Udon Duangdecha, a golfer from Chiang Mai. Last year's former champion, Thavorn Wiratchan, former No. 1 Asian Tour, Thammanoon Sriroj, who won the Thailand Champions Tour

Suthin Darunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association Revealed that the competition focuses on organizing good roasts with standards. and received great interest from members with 143 golfers participating

Thai Senior Tour 2023 in Nakhon Nayok,Total prize 1 million

At the same time, scholarships of 20,000 baht each were given to Ban Khlong 13 School and Wat Kudi Tia School as well

For the Golf Thai Senior Tour, there are still two tournaments left in August in Bangkok and the last course in Prachuap Province in September.

Thai Senior Tour 2023 in Nakhon Nayok,Total prize 1 million
 

TAGS
golfNakhon Nayok
RELATED
nationthailand