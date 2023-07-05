Thai Senior Tour 2023 in Nakhon Nayok,Total prize 1 million
Golf Thai Senior Tour 2023, "SAT-NSDF" program, prepares to open the battle between 5-7 July 2023 at Artitaya Golf and Resort Stadium, Ong Rak District, Nakhon Nayok Province, to win the prize money. total 1 million baht
This is the 4th tournament of the season, with many famous Thai and foreign golfers participating in the tournament.
Prayom Maksaeng, 1st hand from the Japan Senior Tour, Udon Duangdecha, a golfer from Chiang Mai. Last year's former champion, Thavorn Wiratchan, former No. 1 Asian Tour, Thammanoon Sriroj, who won the Thailand Champions Tour
Suthin Darunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association Revealed that the competition focuses on organizing good roasts with standards. and received great interest from members with 143 golfers participating
At the same time, scholarships of 20,000 baht each were given to Ban Khlong 13 School and Wat Kudi Tia School as well
For the Golf Thai Senior Tour, there are still two tournaments left in August in Bangkok and the last course in Prachuap Province in September.