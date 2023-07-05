Thai Senior Tour 2023 in Nakhon Nayok,Total prize 1 million

Prayom Maksaeng, 1st hand from the Japan Senior Tour, Udon Duangdecha, a golfer from Chiang Mai. Last year's former champion, Thavorn Wiratchan, former No. 1 Asian Tour, Thammanoon Sriroj, who won the Thailand Champions Tour

Suthin Darunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association Revealed that the competition focuses on organizing good roasts with standards. and received great interest from members with 143 golfers participating

At the same time, scholarships of 20,000 baht each were given to Ban Khlong 13 School and Wat Kudi Tia School as well

For the Golf Thai Senior Tour, there are still two tournaments left in August in Bangkok and the last course in Prachuap Province in September.



