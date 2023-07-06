Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa presents Getsunova live concert

Hua Hin, Thailand, - Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is inviting Marriott Bonvoy members to enjoy an uplifting night with one of Thailand’s most popular pop-rock bands, Getsunova, including a live concert and the opportunity for an exclusive “meet & greet” session.

Getsunova have had major success online with tracks like "Klaai Kae Nai Keu Klai" (2012) and "The Loudest Silence" (2018), and surpassed one billion views on YouTube. Now, they are set to perform their first-ever live concert in the tropical surroundings of Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa.

Fans of the band can enjoy an unforgettable night of pop-rock music on July 15, 2023 at The Chandelier, the resort's spectacular event space. Package prices start from THB 5,499 net including the concert and an overnight stay, or just THB 1,000 net for the concert ticket only.

To celebrate this exciting event, Marriott Bonvoy Moments is inviting members to bid for a special Getsunova experience at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, which includes an exclusive “meet & greet” with the band after the concert! This fantastic package starts from only 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, including a one-night stay in the resort’s Garden Room, two tickets to the Getsunova live concert (which includes an opening performance by Sangrawee Live Band), plus free-flow soft drinks and complimentary coupons for five special drinks at the event, plus the “meet & greet” session and a delicious breakfast the following morning.

This is an unmissable opportunity for music fans, including couples and friends who want to combine their upbeat evening with a stylish seaside stay!