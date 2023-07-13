Ajinomoto develops clean and Mosaic Disease-free cassava stems, aiming to promote the sustainable productivity of Thai farmers

This is in accordance with the company's policy, "The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV)", that we adhere to continuously operating through all business activities.

Recently, FD Green (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd., has successfully developed the preparation of clean and Mosaic Disease-free cassava stems that will effectively reduce risk and prevent the spread of cassava Mosaic disease in Thailand. The company has delivered the qualified cassava stems to Asia Modified Starch Co., Ltd. and to King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (Ratchaburi Learning Park) in the amounts of 6,700 stems and 1,260 stems, respectively, to test the effectiveness in this year and to further distribute to farmers in next year, which is expected to help farmers for more than 161 families to have high-quality cassava stems that can be used in their cultivation, covering an area of approximately 1,088 rai. This will be an important part of elevating the sustainable cultivation of Thai farmers while boosting productivity through the use of clean and high-quality cassava stems.