Soneva Fushi announces its SOUL Festival packages

Soneva Fushi has announced its SOUL Festival, a programme of talks, guided wellness sessions and hands-on treatments, featuring a global line-up of visionaries, thought leaders and wellness pioneers who will be presenting at the award-winning Maldives resort within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve from September 29 to October 8, 2023.

Guests can enjoy Soneva’s exclusive SOUL Festival offers, with specially curated three, five or ten-night packages. Starting from USD 7,600 for a three-night stay for two at Soneva Fushi, the offer includes full access to the festival programme, luxurious private villa accommodation, daily full board dining and round–trip domestic transfers. Bookings made before August 31, 2023, will also receive an additional 10 per cent reduction on the package rate.

Organised in partnership between hospitality brand Soneva and international wellness enterprise ORGANIC INDIA, the festival will be an immersive exploration of health and wellness in all its forms, from personal to planetary.

The list of international speakers includes: Shamini Jain; gastroenterologist and author of The Mind Gut Connection Dr Emeran Mayer; clinical psychologist and mindfulness expert Shauna Shapiro; renowned spiritual leaders Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati; the first Western Ayurvedic practitioner in India Dr Robert Svoboda; naturopathic doctor and doctor of Oriental medicine Dr Lilly-Marie Blecher and anxiety and mindfulness coach Amanda Huggins.