Soneva Fushi announces its SOUL Festival packages
Enrich mind, body and soul at this first-of-its-kind health and wellness festival, with experiential workshops, healing rituals, daily panel discussions, one-on-one consultations and more
Soneva Fushi has announced its SOUL Festival, a programme of talks, guided wellness sessions and hands-on treatments, featuring a global line-up of visionaries, thought leaders and wellness pioneers who will be presenting at the award-winning Maldives resort within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve from September 29 to October 8, 2023.
Guests can enjoy Soneva’s exclusive SOUL Festival offers, with specially curated three, five or ten-night packages. Starting from USD 7,600 for a three-night stay for two at Soneva Fushi, the offer includes full access to the festival programme, luxurious private villa accommodation, daily full board dining and round–trip domestic transfers. Bookings made before August 31, 2023, will also receive an additional 10 per cent reduction on the package rate.
Organised in partnership between hospitality brand Soneva and international wellness enterprise ORGANIC INDIA, the festival will be an immersive exploration of health and wellness in all its forms, from personal to planetary.
The list of international speakers includes: Shamini Jain; gastroenterologist and author of The Mind Gut Connection Dr Emeran Mayer; clinical psychologist and mindfulness expert Shauna Shapiro; renowned spiritual leaders Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati; the first Western Ayurvedic practitioner in India Dr Robert Svoboda; naturopathic doctor and doctor of Oriental medicine Dr Lilly-Marie Blecher and anxiety and mindfulness coach Amanda Huggins.
SOUL Festival will span ten days and two weekends, offering guests the opportunity to explore with prominent personalities from within the wellness world the ancient healing traditions and modern science and medicine that serve individuals, communities and the planet. Sunset cocktails on the sandbank and a plant-based gala dinner on the beach will mark the official opening of the inaugural edition, followed by a live music performance and stargazing at Soneva Fushi’s island Observatory.
Each morning guests can rise with the Maldivian sun during group yoga and meditation on the sandbank, reach new fitness goals with bootcamps at the island jungle gym, explore the Indian Ocean’s hidden gems during guided paddleboarding, be introduced to the art of hot glassblowing, or gain insight into gut health during expert-led nutrition masterclasses.
Throughout the day, guests can reconnect and feel renewed with daily healing rituals, expand their horizons during stimulating panel discussions, enjoy complimentary, one-on-one conversations with speakers or uncover the meaning of true health with a specially curated menu of treatments to try during SOUL.
Soneva Fushi can be easily reached via Velana International Airport in the capital Malé, or Maafaru International Airport in the Noonu Atoll.
For more information about SOUL Festival, click here