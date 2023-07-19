AIA Thailand to commemorate 85th anniversary with historic football match: Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Asia Pacific Tour 2023

Bangkok, 17 July 2023 – AIA Thailand, the No.1 leading life and health insurance company in Thailand, proudly celebrates its 85th anniversary with the historic "Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Asia Pacific Tour 2023," featuring a highly anticipated football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. As the main global partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, AIA seizes this special opportunity to bring the Spurs players to Thailand for the first time. The full team will be led by AIA Ambassador and star striker, Harry Kane, who is also the captain of the England national team. Accompanying him will be the sensational South Korean forward, Son Heung-min, as well as the new head coach, Ange Postecoglou.

In addition to the match taking place this Sunday, AIA will host several exciting activities for players and fans. These include the AIA Football Clinic, where player representatives and the coaching team will inspire and assist over 50 Thai youths in improving their football skills. AIA customers will also have the exclusive privilege of participating in the Golden Circle activities, which involve meeting the players during training days and enjoying exclusive experiences such as the Tottenham Hotspur Meet & Greet. These incredible opportunities to meet your favorite players will be available on July 22nd and 23rd, 2023.