AIA Thailand to commemorate 85th anniversary with historic football match: Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Asia Pacific Tour 2023
Football superstars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to lead the Spurs players on their first visit to Thailand, featuring a match against Leicester City and special events on July 22-23, 2023
Bangkok, 17 July 2023 – AIA Thailand, the No.1 leading life and health insurance company in Thailand, proudly celebrates its 85th anniversary with the historic "Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Asia Pacific Tour 2023," featuring a highly anticipated football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. As the main global partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, AIA seizes this special opportunity to bring the Spurs players to Thailand for the first time. The full team will be led by AIA Ambassador and star striker, Harry Kane, who is also the captain of the England national team. Accompanying him will be the sensational South Korean forward, Son Heung-min, as well as the new head coach, Ange Postecoglou.
In addition to the match taking place this Sunday, AIA will host several exciting activities for players and fans. These include the AIA Football Clinic, where player representatives and the coaching team will inspire and assist over 50 Thai youths in improving their football skills. AIA customers will also have the exclusive privilege of participating in the Golden Circle activities, which involve meeting the players during training days and enjoying exclusive experiences such as the Tottenham Hotspur Meet & Greet. These incredible opportunities to meet your favorite players will be available on July 22nd and 23rd, 2023.
Mr. Nikhil Advani, the Chief Executive Officer of AIA Thailand, expressed his delight at the opportune visit of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to Thailand. He stated, "AIA and Tottenham Hotspur have had an amazing partnership for over 9 years, and this visit marks an important milestone as the club sets foot in Thailand for the first time. The friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City adds to the significance of the occasion, serving as a celebration of AIA Thailand's 85th anniversary. It showcases AIA's commitment to supporting and promoting the health of the Thai people."
"AIA firmly believes in encouraging everyone to prioritize their health and engage in active activities, such as playing football, which is immensely popular in Thailand and fosters unity and teamwork. We hope that Thai football fans will thoroughly enjoy the match and be inspired to take better care of their health, leading to a healthier and more fulfilling life. This aligns with AIA's promise of 'Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,'" he concluded.
Son Heung-min, one of Asian football's most prominent stars and the first player from the continent to achieve 100 goals in the Premier League, has sent a special video message to greet the Thai fans of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. In his message, Son enthusiastically encourages the fans to be prepared and eagerly await this highly anticipated match. He assures them that he and the entire Spurs team are brimming with confidence, believing that this match will be filled with excitement and leave a lasting impression on all football fans and the loyal supporters of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.
Watch the greeting video message from Son Heung-min at https://fb.watch/lF2XyCMJYi/?mibextid=Nif5oz
The highly anticipated special match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in Thailand is just around the corner! Don't miss out on this incredible event; grab your ticket now at Ticketmelon by visiting www.ticketmelon.com/event/THFCLCFC. Ticket prices start at 1,500 baht, with options available at 2,500 baht, 3,500 baht, 4,500 baht, and 5,500 baht.
Discover more information and indulge in the special privileges that AIA has in store for you by visiting AIA iService at http://bit.ly/aiaiserviceapp. Stay updated on the latest news and activities by following us on the AIA Facebook fan page.