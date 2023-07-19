Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 launches bountiful Harvest Buffet & Brunch at Reap Factory

Succulent Seafood on Ice is a key element of the Harvest Buffet Dinner and Brunch, and guests will be able to savor delicacies such as freshly-shucked oysters, white shrimps, black mussels, rock lobsters and blue swimming crabs from the Andaman Sea, and mud crabs from the Gulf of Thailand. A dedicated Japanese Station will also feature handcrafted sushi, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura and more.

Fresh seafood and premium meats can also be grilled À La Minute by the talented chefs, including river prawns, rock lobsters, fresh fish, squid, blue crabs, clams, Babylon whelks, Australian striploin beef, chicken, pork tenderloin and lamb loin, plus marinated shrimps and other special dishes. A Carving Station will feature salt-crusted Andaman sea bass and barbecued ham at the Harvest Buffet Dinner and baked salmon, Thai wagyu beef and crispy pork belly at the Harvest Saturday & Sunday Brunch, all served with plenty of sides and sauces, and a Pasta Station will let every diner choose their ultimate Italian dish.

No Bangkok buffet dinner would be complete without a choice of tempting Thai Hot Dishes, and guests can savor local wok-fried classics, spicy curries, stunning stir-fries and vegetarian options, all served with organic jasmine rice. The Harvest Brunch will also include a special Indian Corner with chicken tikka masala, aloo gobi, samosas and more, plus a Thai Live Noodle Station specializing in traditional Thai boat noodle soup.

And of course, every meal can end on a sweet note with an array of Thai and international Desserts, from banoffee pie and blueberry cheesecake to mango sticky rice and carved tropical fruits. An interactive Thai Dessert Live Station will add an extra dash of culinary theater to the Harvest Brunch.

The Harvest Sunday Brunch will be a fun-filled affair and a great way to spend the weekend with loved ones. Adults can unwind with two hours of free-flow beverages, while children will love the kids’ activities at the Kids’ Corner such as face painting, balloon art and a DIY corner, and all ages will love the live music.

To celebrate the opening of the Harvest Buffet Dinner, diners can enjoy a special price of just THB 999++ per person. The Harvest Saturday & Sunday Brunch is priced at THB 1,488++ including soft drinks, tea and coffee. As an opening promotion, the free-flow beverage package (beer, wine, sparkling wine and three cocktails) is priced at just THB 599++ (from THB 799++).

Nestled in the beating heart of Bangkok, just a few minutes’ walk from Asoke BTS skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, Reap Factory is an outstanding option for hotel guests and local residents seeking a stylish spot to dine and unwind.

For more information and to book your place at the Harvest Buffet Dinner or Harvest Brunch, please call 02 127 5920 or visit www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/reapfactory.

For more information about Reap Factory at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, please click here.

