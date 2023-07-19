Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok and BDMS Wellness Clinic host Matariki event, celebrating cultural significance and arts diversity

The Matariki event aimed to share the significance of Matariki, a cherished festival in Maori culture known as the Maori New Year. The event showcased traditional carvings, offering a glimpse into the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the indigenous people of New Zealand. As part of the commitment to promoting cultural exchange, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort and BDMS Wellness Clinic are thrilled to host this celebration from New Zealand to Bangkok to strengthen relations between people of the two nations.

The Matariki event highlighted the talent and cultural richness of New Zeland. Attendees had the opportunity to witness breathtaking Kapa Haka performances, where traditional Maori dance, music, and storytelling blended seamlessly to create a captivating experience. Additionally, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort partnered with renowned Chef Ian Kittichai to curate a special dining experience for the attendees. Chef Ian Kittichai expertly incorporated Thai and New Zealand ingredients to create innovative and delectable menus that merged the culinary traditions of both cultures at Khum Hom restaurant. This culinary collaboration further enhanced the overall event, delighting the taste buds of guests and reflecting the fusion of flavors and cultural influences.