Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok and BDMS Wellness Clinic host Matariki event, celebrating cultural significance and arts diversity
BANGKOK, 18th July 2023 – Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort and BDMS Wellness Clinic are delighted to announce their hosting of the Matariki event, a captivating celebration that delves into the cultural significance of the Matariki Festival and highlights the diversity of arts within the ASEAN region. This landmark occasion was organised by the Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence (SEA CAPE), New Zealand ASEAN Business Alliance (NZABA) and other esteemd New Zealand organisations.
The Matariki event aimed to share the significance of Matariki, a cherished festival in Maori culture known as the Maori New Year. The event showcased traditional carvings, offering a glimpse into the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the indigenous people of New Zealand. As part of the commitment to promoting cultural exchange, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort and BDMS Wellness Clinic are thrilled to host this celebration from New Zealand to Bangkok to strengthen relations between people of the two nations.
The Matariki event highlighted the talent and cultural richness of New Zeland. Attendees had the opportunity to witness breathtaking Kapa Haka performances, where traditional Maori dance, music, and storytelling blended seamlessly to create a captivating experience. Additionally, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort partnered with renowned Chef Ian Kittichai to curate a special dining experience for the attendees. Chef Ian Kittichai expertly incorporated Thai and New Zealand ingredients to create innovative and delectable menus that merged the culinary traditions of both cultures at Khum Hom restaurant. This culinary collaboration further enhanced the overall event, delighting the taste buds of guests and reflecting the fusion of flavors and cultural influences.
“Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort and BDMS Wellness Clinic are honored to host the Matariki event and provide a platform for cultural appreciation and celebrated the artistic diversity of both New Zealand and Thailand,” said Dan Smith, General Manager, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok. “The collaboration with Chef Ian Kittichai provided a unique gastronomic experience that added to the overall richness of the event.”
The Matariki Event at Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort exemplified the resort’s commitment to providing extraordinary cultural experiences for its guests. The event not only promoted cross-cultural understanding but also celebrated the artistic heritage and creativity of the participating nations.