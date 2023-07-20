Centara celebrates 40 years of excellence in hospitality, looks to bright future ahead

Centara continues to be committed to growth and success with the aim of becoming one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027. To achieve this goal, Centara Hotels & Resorts is focused on expanding its global footprint with an array of projects in the pipeline across Thailand, Asia, the Middle East and beyond. These include expanding the family themed ‘Mirage’ brand in the Maldives; the addition of three more luxury ‘Centara Reserve’ properties in Thailand and the Maldives; and much more.

The hotel group also remains at the forefront of hospitality and sustainability, with the goals of ending single-use plastic and achieving Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification at every property by 2025, reducing energy, waste, water, and greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2029, and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

“We are proud to celebrate 40 years of excellence, innovation, and commitment to growing and evolving as a leading hospitality company,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “On behalf of Centara Hotels & Resorts, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all our guests, partners, and associates for their support over the past four decades and for continuing to be part of our incredible journey.”

To kick off its 40-year anniversary celebrations, Centara Hotels & Resorts is rolling out a series of exciting campaigns, privileges and charitable initiatives throughout the rest of 2023, to thank guests for their enduring support. First up in the Wave of Celebrations is Centara’s 40-hour, 40% flash sale where the CentaraThe1 member discount on hotel stays is being increased from 15% to a remarkable 40% for a very limited time. Staring at 00:01 on 19th July, the offer ends at 16:00 on 20th July 2023 (GMT+7). More exciting discounts and surprises in the pipeline include complimentary hotel stays, CentaraThe1 points giveaways and more. To take advantage of these incredible perks, which will be released throughout the rest of this year, guests are encouraged to sign up for the free CentaraThe1 loyalty programme at centara1card.com

For more information on Centara’s 40th Anniversary celebration or to book your next holiday, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/