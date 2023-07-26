True Corp. debentures received full subscriptions worth BT 25 billion after the True-DTAC merger 

Miss Yupa Leewongcharoen, Co-Chief Financial Officer of True Corporation Plc revealed that “The first debentures offer under the new company after the amalgamation between True and dtac worth 20 billion has received outstanding response with full subscription in a short duration. Therefore, the company has offered Greenshoe as an additional option worth 5 billion baht to the total of 25 billion baht. The subscription deal which was closed on July 24th, 2023 has been extremely successful. The company would like to thank all investors who have confidence through their investment on True debentures as well as to the 5 financial institutions who play the roles as the debenture distributors and representatives to achieve beyond target.