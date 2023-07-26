True Corp. debentures received full subscriptions worth BT 25 billion after the True-DTAC merger
The first debentures offer under the new company after the amalgamation between True and DTAC 20 billion has received outstanding response with full subscription in a short duration
True Corporation announced the success beyond target after issuing 4 tranches of its first debentures after the amalgamation with annual fixed interest rates between 3.35 and 4.50%. Therefore, it has additionally offered greenshoe option worth 5 billion baht of the total offering of 25 billion baht, indicating strong confidence among investors on the increasing potential of the new telecom-tech leading company of Thailand that combined all the best from True and dtac.
The amalgamation has increased the capabilities and business competitive edges in all aspects and ready for further sustainable growth.
Miss Yupa Leewongcharoen, Co-Chief Financial Officer of True Corporation Plc revealed that “The first debentures offer under the new company after the amalgamation between True and dtac worth 20 billion has received outstanding response with full subscription in a short duration. Therefore, the company has offered Greenshoe as an additional option worth 5 billion baht to the total of 25 billion baht. The subscription deal which was closed on July 24th, 2023 has been extremely successful. The company would like to thank all investors who have confidence through their investment on True debentures as well as to the 5 financial institutions who play the roles as the debenture distributors and representatives to achieve beyond target.
This reflects the confidence among investors on the new company that was ranked A+ rating with “Stable” tendency by Tris Rating Co., Ltd and on the potential of True Corporation Plc after the amalgamation, stepping up to be the No. 1 telecom-tech company of Thailand that will deliver excellent experiences through the combined forces of True and dtac as well as increase capabilities in further development of various digital innovations for Thais. The fund from debentures will be used to repay debenture debt and/or loan that reaches maturity date and as a working capital to accommodate the company’s growth in the future.”