BIG, AAPICO Hitech join forces in a collaboration for carbon accounting platform
Leveraging advanced climate technology to monitor CO2 emissions
Bangkok – July 25, 2023, AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited (SET: AH), a globally renowned automotive parts manufacturer, is taking a proactive stance in spearheading the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the manufacturing industry. In pursuit of this ambitious goal, AAPICO has entered into a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG, a renowned leader in Climate Technology, to harness the power of the Carbon Accounting Platform in optimizing the monitoring and planning of its manufacturing processes. This state-of-the-art digital platform, developed by BIG, is set to revolutionize carbon dioxide emissions from the company’s manufacturing processes.
The MoU signing was graced by the presence of Mr. Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG, and Ms. Yeap Xin Ru, Chief Financial Officer of AAPICO Hitech PLC. This collaboration epitomizes the unwavering commitment of both enterprises to propel energy innovations and reduce pollutants in the automotive parts manufacturing industry. It will significantly contribute to the development of highly effective management practices geared towards mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the nation's resolute objective of attaining Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and Net Zero emissions by 2065.
Mr. Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG, enthused, "As a subsidiary of Air Products, a prestigious United States-based company, BIG is driven by an unwavering dedication to fostering sustainability in Thailand. At the forefront of pioneering climate technology innovations for diverse Thai industries and spearheading energy transition initiatives for the Thai manufacturing sector, BIG is exhilarated to synergize with AAPICO Hitech (Public) Company Limited, leveraging the ingenious Carbon Accounting Platform developed by BIG. This game-changing platform will empower our customers to elevate manufacturing planning efficiency and meticulously monitor carbon emissions from manufacturing processes, thus facilitating effective emission reduction planning for a sustainable future. It indeed marks a trailblazing approach towards fostering sustainability in the industrial landscape."
Ms. Yeap Xin Ru, Chief Financial Officer of AAPICO Hitech PLC, added, "AAPICO Hitech stands tall as a globally acclaimed automotive parts manufacturer, unwavering in its commitment to efficiency, environmental conservation, and digital technology. Partnering with BIG marks a momentous stride towards ensuring the long-term sustainability of the automotive sector by harnessing the power of digital platforms to create streamlined manufacturing processes. These processes enable real-time monitoring of energy consumption and efficient management of industrial gas, impeccably aligned with AAPICO's visionary manufacturing plan. Moreover, the Carbon Accounting Platform will enable meticulous monitoring of carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing processes, thereby facilitating well-informed reduction planning, inching us closer to the ambitious Net Zero emissions target, while upholding our steadfast commitment to sustainable environmental conservation."