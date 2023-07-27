BIG, AAPICO Hitech join forces in a collaboration for carbon accounting platform

Mr. Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG, enthused, "As a subsidiary of Air Products, a prestigious United States-based company, BIG is driven by an unwavering dedication to fostering sustainability in Thailand. At the forefront of pioneering climate technology innovations for diverse Thai industries and spearheading energy transition initiatives for the Thai manufacturing sector, BIG is exhilarated to synergize with AAPICO Hitech (Public) Company Limited, leveraging the ingenious Carbon Accounting Platform developed by BIG. This game-changing platform will empower our customers to elevate manufacturing planning efficiency and meticulously monitor carbon emissions from manufacturing processes, thus facilitating effective emission reduction planning for a sustainable future. It indeed marks a trailblazing approach towards fostering sustainability in the industrial landscape."

Ms. Yeap Xin Ru, Chief Financial Officer of AAPICO Hitech PLC, added, "AAPICO Hitech stands tall as a globally acclaimed automotive parts manufacturer, unwavering in its commitment to efficiency, environmental conservation, and digital technology. Partnering with BIG marks a momentous stride towards ensuring the long-term sustainability of the automotive sector by harnessing the power of digital platforms to create streamlined manufacturing processes. These processes enable real-time monitoring of energy consumption and efficient management of industrial gas, impeccably aligned with AAPICO's visionary manufacturing plan. Moreover, the Carbon Accounting Platform will enable meticulous monitoring of carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing processes, thereby facilitating well-informed reduction planning, inching us closer to the ambitious Net Zero emissions target, while upholding our steadfast commitment to sustainable environmental conservation."