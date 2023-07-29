Haoma launches new 11-course neo-Indian menu inspired by Chef DK’s personal journeys through India

Haoma, Bangkok’s only urban farm and zero-waste restaurant located right in the heart of Phrom Phong, underwent a 45-day extensive renovation, and is boasting a spectacular refreshed look as well as a new set menu that takes diners through different cities of India and beyond.

From his hometown in Allahabad, from where originate some of the 700-year-old recipes that have laid the foundation of the food at Haoma, Chef DK (Deepanker Khosla) takes his patrons to different parts of India where he has intimate, personal connections and stories to share on the essence of ancient Indian cuisine in a way that can be genuinely called sustainable.

“What we are serving here is called neo-Indian cuisine, which is basically Indian food from before colonisation,” Chef DK explains. “It is Indian food in its the most pure and unadulterated form before it was modified to please visitors. It’s a very diverse and highly refined cuisine that is deep-rooted in our heritage and culture. Neo-Indian cuisine is an ethnic movement of neo-Indian children who left their home but have not forgotten their traditions. My end goal as a chef is to leave this legacy to the world, to celebrate this age-old culinary wisdom.”

The 11-course menu comes with 22 expressions, where each one reflects the chef’s own storytelling through postcards that tell where the food is from. Highlights include “Bangkok to Biscay”, inspired by DK’s recent travel to the Basque Country, and “Balchao”, a traditional dish from Goa, with banana shrimps from the lagoon in Rayong, crackers made from the shell of the prawns, and clarified curry.