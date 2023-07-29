Haoma launches new 11-course neo-Indian menu inspired by Chef DK’s personal journeys through India
Bangkok, Thailand – Following its first major renovation, Haoma has introduced new creations that are inspired by the chef’s own memorable journeys through the diverse landscapes of India and which are prepared with organic and sustainable produce from its own farm and trusted production sources all over Thailand.
Haoma, Bangkok’s only urban farm and zero-waste restaurant located right in the heart of Phrom Phong, underwent a 45-day extensive renovation, and is boasting a spectacular refreshed look as well as a new set menu that takes diners through different cities of India and beyond.
From his hometown in Allahabad, from where originate some of the 700-year-old recipes that have laid the foundation of the food at Haoma, Chef DK (Deepanker Khosla) takes his patrons to different parts of India where he has intimate, personal connections and stories to share on the essence of ancient Indian cuisine in a way that can be genuinely called sustainable.
“What we are serving here is called neo-Indian cuisine, which is basically Indian food from before colonisation,” Chef DK explains. “It is Indian food in its the most pure and unadulterated form before it was modified to please visitors. It’s a very diverse and highly refined cuisine that is deep-rooted in our heritage and culture. Neo-Indian cuisine is an ethnic movement of neo-Indian children who left their home but have not forgotten their traditions. My end goal as a chef is to leave this legacy to the world, to celebrate this age-old culinary wisdom.”
The 11-course menu comes with 22 expressions, where each one reflects the chef’s own storytelling through postcards that tell where the food is from. Highlights include “Bangkok to Biscay”, inspired by DK’s recent travel to the Basque Country, and “Balchao”, a traditional dish from Goa, with banana shrimps from the lagoon in Rayong, crackers made from the shell of the prawns, and clarified curry.
“Aamras, Chaas Aur Caviar” takes diners to Rajasthan where DK began his journey as a professional chef. The dish is inspired by the architecture of the Hawa Mahal and the “aamras” or mango juice, a popular drink to cool down in this desert city. “The Chicken or the Egg” features organic chicken meat from Haoma’s own poultry farm in Nong Chok and the tender, most luxurious kakori kebab. There is also “Madras” with the hot curry made painstakingly for 36 hours from scratch, blue swimmer crab from Surat Thani and India’s indigenous rice, ponni.
Apart from the delicious, beautifully plated traditional neo-Indian cuisine served in a modern setting, the dining experience of Haoma also includes an inspiring sustainable food system. Chef DK describes Haoma as “a complete micro-ecosystem” where almost everything is produced and consumed on site with little food waste possible. Harvested rainwater is used to accommodate all of the restaurant’s needs and is recycled for reuse through a catchment system. The recently expanded Sustainability Centre includes a summary of the sustainable practice here, as well as the Seed Bank that showcases 50 indigenous Indian seeds to promote diverse carbohydrate intake in modern people’s diet.
And while Haoma sources its ingredients from local farmers – fish from Chumpon, sea urchins from the eastern coasts of Thailand, biodynamic greens from Chiang Mai, seafood from Koh Lanta and various suppliers with shared visions – it has a pond with 600 tilapia fish and a sizeable herb garden with dozens of different varieties of herbs on site, as well as the 5-rai Haoma Farm in Nong Chok where chickens, goats, mango, banana and coconut trees are tended with natural methods to reflect Haoma’s philosophy of “we grow what we cook, and we cook what we love.”
Haoma is the only urban farm restaurant in Asia. In 2022, it was awarded one Michelin star as well as a Green Star, which makes it the first Bangkok restaurant to receive such prestigious recognition. Most recently, Haoma also won the title of Sustainable Wine List by Star Wine List, and the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2023. At just 32 years old, Chef DK is currently the youngest Indian chef to hold a Michelin star, and the first from his country to receive the Green Star.
The new set menu is priced at THB 4,590++ with an optional nine glasses of beverage pairing that includes wines, sake and sherry at extra THB 4,590++.
Haoma contact details & reservations
Address: 231/3 Sukhumvit Soi 31, Wattana, Bangkok 10110
Telephone: 02 258 4744
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://haoma.dk/