Hope, patience, and determination characterises the RainbowSue exhibition and its aim of breaking down barriers and making a positive impact on the world
Spread the Rainbow pop-up event previews upcoming sale of Phannapast’s merchandise, 29th – 30th July at Centerpoint Siam Square
27 July 2023. An exciting art exhibition blending fine art and innovative technology takes place this weekend in Bangkok from 29th – 30th July at Centerpoint Siam Square. Spread the Rainbow features a selection of RainbowSue collectible artwork which includes 5,555 pieces that vary in colour, rarity, and design. They are created to appeal to an inclusive community that is unique & full of wild souls who are eager to have fun, be social, learn and grow.
Merging physical art and NFTs, each RainbowSue digital collectible allows the holders to claim an exclusive one-of-a-kind phygital fine art figurine that is microchipped for authentication eradicating issues regarding counterfeits and derivatives.
“We are making available exclusive blockchain-certified fine art at an accessible price point for all fine art enthusiasts. At the exhibition, our physical merchandise is integrated with NFC technology, linking each piece to a RainbowSue digital collectible. This unifies the physical item with its digital counterpart, providing blockchain and real-world utilities to an art collection,” said exhibition artist Phannapast Taychamaytakool.
At the two-day event in Bangkok, the focus will be on the power of hope, patience , and determination in changing the world to be a better place. Activities over the two days include pre-sales and reservations for the upcoming sales events, as well as opportunities to decorate a RainbowSue. Ice-cream, popsicles, photo booths, giveaways, and raffles provide the fun element to the event that is open to everyone who is looking for some fun and new friends to hang out with.
The exhibition is the brainchild of Phannapast Taychamaytakool, a Thai contemporary artist and designer born and raised in Bangkok. After earning her degree in Fashion Design at Chulalongkorn University, Phannapast went on to work with a Thai fashion house as a creative director before starting her own art and design studio. Her works are often inspired by her childhood stories and natural obsessions and she often gives hints and messages through her artworks that invite audiences to explore and see the world through her eyes.
Her CV is peppered with artwork commissions from iconic local brands – The Peninsula Bangkok, Jim Thompson, Siam Piwat Group, King Power, etc. – as well as international heavyweights such as Gucci, Bang and Olufsen, Nescafé, Nike, Sulwhasoo, and Instagram.
“I created RainbowSue many years ago when I was questioning my career journey, what counts as success and my lifestyle choices. Then one day I was talking to my mom and she told me, ‘whatever you are going through, whether you desire success or anything else. Nothing in life ever comes easy. You have to keep working hard, get over your obstacles, and fight to get what you love’. While we were talking a song came up on my playlist with the lyric ‘If you want the rainbow, you must have the rain’. I felt that was a really powerful message: it is a journey to get to good things. That was the year that I was inspired to conceptualise RainbowSue. It brought me much needed strength to realise my potentials. I chose Sue because that’s my mum’s Chinese name, and Rainbow Sue has become a symbol of hope for me. Even if obstacles come my way, I will still keep waiting patiently for the rainbow after the stormy rain,” said Phannapast.
On August 23, the RainbowSue fine art NFT project will be made available to the public at the Labelled Launchpad in mystery boxes through both traditional and blockchain-based channels.
The RainbowSue brand plans to continue its outreach with exclusive RainbowSue events hosted by Labelled, including private parties, art exhibitions, sponsored/partnered events, artist meet and greets, and virtual events. Starting in Southeast Asia and then expanding globally, the artist hopes this will facilitate new relationships and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals around the world. Collaborations are already planned with fashion and beauty brands, investment firms and crypto projects, which are united under the values of inclusivity, vibrance and fun.
The changing technology is impacting brands’ approach to customers. Shawn Lim, CEO of Labelled said: “Labelled combines blockchain-powered social and e-commerce platforms to optimise the power of social networks and user-generated content with means to drive sales and create a more interactive and engaging shopping experience. In short, we facilitate brands to create digital identities for their products that consumers can manage, collect, showcase, and trade – fully bringing the Web 3 world to retail.”