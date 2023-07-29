Hope, patience, and determination characterises the RainbowSue exhibition and its aim of breaking down barriers and making a positive impact on the world

“I created RainbowSue many years ago when I was questioning my career journey, what counts as success and my lifestyle choices. Then one day I was talking to my mom and she told me, ‘whatever you are going through, whether you desire success or anything else. Nothing in life ever comes easy. You have to keep working hard, get over your obstacles, and fight to get what you love’. While we were talking a song came up on my playlist with the lyric ‘If you want the rainbow, you must have the rain’. I felt that was a really powerful message: it is a journey to get to good things. That was the year that I was inspired to conceptualise RainbowSue. It brought me much needed strength to realise my potentials. I chose Sue because that’s my mum’s Chinese name, and Rainbow Sue has become a symbol of hope for me. Even if obstacles come my way, I will still keep waiting patiently for the rainbow after the stormy rain,” said Phannapast.

On August 23, the RainbowSue fine art NFT project will be made available to the public at the Labelled Launchpad in mystery boxes through both traditional and blockchain-based channels.

The RainbowSue brand plans to continue its outreach with exclusive RainbowSue events hosted by Labelled, including private parties, art exhibitions, sponsored/partnered events, artist meet and greets, and virtual events. Starting in Southeast Asia and then expanding globally, the artist hopes this will facilitate new relationships and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals around the world. Collaborations are already planned with fashion and beauty brands, investment firms and crypto projects, which are united under the values of inclusivity, vibrance and fun.

The changing technology is impacting brands’ approach to customers. Shawn Lim, CEO of Labelled said: “Labelled combines blockchain-powered social and e-commerce platforms to optimise the power of social networks and user-generated content with means to drive sales and create a more interactive and engaging shopping experience. In short, we facilitate brands to create digital identities for their products that consumers can manage, collect, showcase, and trade – fully bringing the Web 3 world to retail.”