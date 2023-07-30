The Chef Riders stage charity dinner at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa

“This is not only a chance to enjoy a wonderful evening of food and friends, but will also help to change the lives of underprivileged children. At Marriott International, the ‘Take Care’ model is at the heart of everything we do. We firmly believe in giving back to the places where we operate, and tonight's event is a testament to that commitment. The proceeds will go towards supporting hospitality scholarships for underprivileged young people in Pattani province,” Mr. Fornillo commented.

Ms. Takako Naito, head of public relations for the Chef Riders, commented: “The past seven Chef Riders events were done in communities reachable by motorcycles. Since the first event, the club has raised almost THB 500,000 from its charitable chef’s table experiences. The group hasn’t got many members but we’re always supported by great friends who have the same views as ours. All guests are considered honorary members and we wholeheartedly thank everyone for their warm support.”

Chef X, the founder of Chef Riders, also expressed his appreciation to the guests and suppliers who have helped this society to become such a success. “I hope to meet all our diners again at the next event,” he concluded.