MR. D.I.Y. triumphs as the 'No.1 Brand Thailand 2023', captivating consumers and securing leadership in the Thai retail landscape
Bangkok, July 20, 2023 - MR. D.I.Y., a leading home improvement retailer with the largest number of stores in Thailand, was honored with the prestigious ‘No. 1 Brand Thailand Award 2023’ in the Specialty Store category by consumers nationwide.
This coveted recognition was presented by Marketeer Magazine and Marketeer Online, the country's top marketing media together with Marketing Move Co., Ltd. Mr. Arnupharp Kongmalai, Vice President of the Marketing Department of MR. D.I.Y. Thailand, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the company.
“As a representative of the company, I am deeply honored to extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued customers throughout the country. Their unwavering belief and trust in MR. D.I.Y. brand have solidified our position as the number one brand in the hearts and minds of consumers. Since our inaugural store opened in 2016, MR. D.I.Y. has remained steadfast in offering a diverse range of quality products to customers of all ages and genders, while ensuring effective cost management to deliver great value. With over 600 stores and counting, we are constantly expanding our reach to enhance convenience for customers nationwide. This influential award reaffirms MR. D.I.Y.'s readiness to lead Thailand's retail business landscape, adhering to our commitment of offering everything for everyone, every day, and always at low prices,” said Mr. Arnupharp.
The enduring confidence in the MR. D.I.Y. brand, and the strong momentum driving it to become a leader in the retail industry can be attributed to its three core values, which are as follows:
• Product Variety - MR. D.I.Y. boasts an impressive assortment of over 15,000 products spread across 10 categories, including its private label – MR. D.I.Y. brand. This diverse selection, coupled with a commitment to offer quality products at affordable prices, caters to the lifestyles of all customers, regardless of their age or gender. Additionally, the seasonal product arrangements ensure that the product offerings meet the evolving needs of our consumers every day.
• Always Low Prices - MR. D.I.Y. is committed to offering exceptional value through effective cost management strategies. This enables MR. D.I.Y. to consistently provide customers with products that are worth their price, upholding our tagline, 'Always Low Prices,' as the brand's unwavering commitment.
• Shopping Convenience - With over 600 stores spread across all 72 provinces in Thailand, MR. D.I.Y. ensures easy access for all customers. Further enhancing the customer experience, MR. D.I.Y. also offers online shopping platforms such as Shopee and own website, MRDIY.CO.TH. This provides the customers the flexibility to shop at their nearest stores or from the comfort of their own homes, providing a truly convenient shopping experience.
The prestigious 'Marketeer No. 1 Brand Thailand Award 2023' is awarded to brands that have excelled in the realm of marketing, based on market research conducted by Marketeer Magazine for the twelfth consecutive year. The award honors brands that have resonated strongly with consumers nationwide, earning a place at the forefront of consumer consciousness and securing the title of 'Best Brand of the Year.' The evaluation measures 'Brand Awareness' among a diverse range of consumer representatives, aged 20-60, from five regions across the country. These participants have had experience using the brand's products or been involved in the decision-making process to purchase products from these brands.
Follow the newsletter and stay updated on other promotions from MR. D.I.Y. on Facebook: @mrdiyTH; Instagram and TikTok: @mrdiy.thailand; LINE: @mrdiythailand; LinkedIn: MR.DIY Thailand; and YouTube: MR DIY Thailand.