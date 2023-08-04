MR. D.I.Y. triumphs as the 'No.1 Brand Thailand 2023', captivating consumers and securing leadership in the Thai retail landscape

The enduring confidence in the MR. D.I.Y. brand, and the strong momentum driving it to become a leader in the retail industry can be attributed to its three core values, which are as follows:

• Product Variety - MR. D.I.Y. boasts an impressive assortment of over 15,000 products spread across 10 categories, including its private label – MR. D.I.Y. brand. This diverse selection, coupled with a commitment to offer quality products at affordable prices, caters to the lifestyles of all customers, regardless of their age or gender. Additionally, the seasonal product arrangements ensure that the product offerings meet the evolving needs of our consumers every day.

• Always Low Prices - MR. D.I.Y. is committed to offering exceptional value through effective cost management strategies. This enables MR. D.I.Y. to consistently provide customers with products that are worth their price, upholding our tagline, 'Always Low Prices,' as the brand's unwavering commitment.

• Shopping Convenience - With over 600 stores spread across all 72 provinces in Thailand, MR. D.I.Y. ensures easy access for all customers. Further enhancing the customer experience, MR. D.I.Y. also offers online shopping platforms such as Shopee and own website, MRDIY.CO.TH. This provides the customers the flexibility to shop at their nearest stores or from the comfort of their own homes, providing a truly convenient shopping experience.