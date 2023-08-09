Dusit continues expansion in Japan with new luxury hotel promising ‘a total Kyoto experience’

Bangkok, 3 August 2023 – Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, will continue its expansion in Japan this September with the opening of Dusit Thani Kyoto, a new luxury hotel in the city’s vibrant Hanganji Monzen-machi district, only 850 metres from major transportation hub Kyoto Station, which offers seamless travel connections throughout Kyoto and to the rest of Japan.

Building and expanding on the foundation set by Dusit’s first hotel in the country, the lifestyle-oriented ASAI Kyoto Shijo, which opened in June, Dusit Thani Kyoto has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver distinctive and remarkable stay experiences for luxury travellers seeking authenticity, exclusivity, and enrichment in the utmost of comfort and convenience.

Located in a peaceful residential area, the hotel has been specially designed to reflect the rich cultural heritage and stunning architecture of Kyoto. Inside, the seamless design direction continues and includes references to another ancient capital – Ayutthaya, Thailand – with subtle nods to the magnificent chedis for which the city is renowned. This unique meeting of cultures further informs the interior design of the 147 meticulously appointed guest rooms, delivering a harmonious blend of timeless elegance and contemporary charm.