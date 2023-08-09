AIS advances GSMA's Open Gateway initiative

With the support of 32 mobile network operators globally since its launch at MWC23 Barcelona, the move represents a paradigm shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and delivers services in an API economy world.

GSMA Open Gateway will help developers and cloud providers enhance and deploy services more quickly across operator networks via single points of access to the world’s largest connectivity platform.

GSMA values working with all Thai MNOs to bring the power of GSMA's Open Gateway global framework of APIs to developers to solve real business challenges and provide a global market for Thai innovations.

The cooperation of MNOs across Asia and the world will upgrade the industry to improve and deliver new digital services of cutting edge tech. They will also unlock value in the future by connecting 5G networks which power the global economy and help Thailand continue to be a global pioneer in digital transformation of industry and economy.