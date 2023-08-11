Challenge yourself to change your life to a better version in 30 days with Taiwan Excellence

The goal is to burn 200 / 250 / 300 calories per day for 30 consecutive days starting from August 25 to September 23. Participants have a chance to win the Taiwan Excellence prizes. Registrations are open from 11-20 August at https://bit.ly/3s1mgjK with only 1,500 spots available!

Taiwan Excellence has been committed to continuously creating activities to give back to society annually and wants to improve the quality of life of the community that Taiwan Excellence participates in. The “Taiwan Excellence 30-Day Challenge” allows people to challenge themselves by exercising daily within 30 days. We believe that this activity will bring positive changes in both physical and mental health and reduce the risk of getting diseases.

The activity allows participants to set a goal to challenge themselves daily and must do it continuously for 30 days by sending photos with the exercise results from various devices such as mobile applications, treadmill screen, watch screen, smartwatch, or others that specify the number of calories, date, and time results in the system within the event period.