ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) announces Third Data Centre at One Bangkok

Supparat Sivapetchranat Singhara na Ayutthaya, CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand), affirmed the company's support for Thailand's economic growth and its positioning as a digital hub in the region.

"STT GDC Thailand is dedicated to building a strong and sustainable digital foundation for Thailand," he said. "With advanced technology and world-class data centre standards, we are confident that STT Bangkok 3 will meet the needs of the financial sector, e-commerce, start-ups, and various digital service providers, seeking a strategically located site with high-level security standards, flexibility, and unmatched carrier density right from its launch. The data centre sets a new standard in Thailand, strategically located in the heart of Bangkok for optimal connectivity and network performance. It offers an extensive range of network providers and carriers, providing businesses with unparalleled flexibility and choice. The One Bangkok project fulfils all of these requirements and establishes STT Bangkok 3 as a cutting-edge facility that will contribute significantly to Thailand's digital transformation."

Digital infrastructure remains a critical building block in Thailand's digital transformation journey, promoting economic growth and fostering innovation in the region.

According to the e-Conomy SEA Report 2022, by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company, Southeast Asia’s digital economy comprised of the Asean-6 countries is projected to reach a value of approximately US$330 billion by 2025.

Thailand, the region’s second-largest digital economy, recorded a substantial digital economy value of US$35 billion in 2022. This growth can be partly attributed to investment promotion policies in the data centre industry, the growing demand for highly secure data storage facilities, and businesses’ rapid adoption of various cloud services.

With increasing digital usage, demand for data centre services in Thailand is poised for continued growth.

Key Features of STT Bangkok 3:

• A new 2MW data centre in a prime city location that joins STT Bangkok 1 (operational since 2021) and STT Bangkok 2 to collectively provide a total IT capacity of 42MW.

• Certified reliability and security: Holds international certifications including Uptime Institute's Tier III, ISO-27001, and PCI-DSS, ensuring enterprise-level reliability and security.

• Advantageous location: Strategically located with excellent transportation access, providing businesses with convenient access to state-of-the-art digital infrastructure in the heart of Bangkok.

• Carrier density: Right from the outset, STT Bangkok 3 will provide access to a diverse range of telecommunication carriers and network service providers. This ensures businesses have access to numerous connectivity options to enhance network resiliency and security.

• Commitment to sustainability: In line with One Bangkok’s ambition to set new benchmarks and align to international standards for sustainable development as well as STT GDC’s pledge for carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030, STT Bangkok 3 will be powered more sustainably with district cooling energy.

The advantages of STT Bangkok 3's low latency connections, carrier density and excellent accessibility will enable tenants within the district to enjoy a combination of robust connectivity options and convenient access to top-notch data centre facilities, further reinforcing One Bangkok as the premier address of choice for businesses.

One Bangkok is the largest holistically integrated district in the heart of Bangkok, spanning a total land area of 108 rai or GFA of 1,930,000 square meters. Once completed, One Bangkok will comprise workplaces of the future, a new retail loop, luxury residences, five-star hospitality, a world-class live entertainment arena, the presence of art and culture, and a public green park that covers almost half of its total land.