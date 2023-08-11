GULF reported core profit of THB 3.556 billion in Q2/23, a 15% YoY increase, from the COD of GPD and an increase in share of profit from INTUCH

EBITDA for Q2/23 was THB 8.62 billion, a 20% increase from THB 7.174 billion in Q2/22. While the net profit attributable to the parent company, which takes into account the impact of the FX rate, was THB 2.885 billion, an increase of 88% from THB 1.531 billion in Q2/22 as a result of the Thai Baht’s depreciation against the US dollar from 34.26 THB/USD at the end of Q1/23 to 35.75 THB/USD at the end of Q2/23. Nonetheless, the recording of such transaction is an accounting transaction that does not have an impact on GULF’s cash flow and performance.

As of June 30, 2023, GULF reported a net interest-bearing debt to equity ratio of 1.76 times, up from 1.56 times as of December 31, 2022, due to the issuance of THB 20 billion debentures in March 2023, together with drawdown of loans from financial institutions to invest in GPD project.

Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, GULF, revealed, “For 2023 performance, the total revenue is expected to increase by approximately 50% from the projects that are scheduled to commence commercial operation in second half of 2023. Mekong wind power project in Vietnam commenced commercial operation, amounting to a total of 128 MW, in July 2023. The second unit of GPD (662.5 MW) will commence operation on 1 October 2023. In addition, GULF1’s solar rooftop projects are expected to gradually commence commercial operation of an additional 40-50 MW in 2023, amounting to a total of 130-140 MW. Furthermore, the trend of the lower natural gas cost will drive profit of SPPs. For the digital asset exchange business in Thailand under the joint investment of GULF Binance, the licenses to operate digital asset exchange and digital asset brokerage business have been granted from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is scheduled to start trading by the end of this year.

"The infrastructure projects in the pipeline are still on track, with the Map Ta Phut industrial port development phase 3 project’s land reclamation anticipated to be completed in 2024 and the construction of the LNG terminal will begin immediately after the completion of the land reclamation. The M6 and M81 intercity motorway projects are scheduled to commence operation in 2025, while the Laem Chabang port phase 3 project is expected to commence operation as planned. Lastly, the construction of the data center under digital business is expected to start in September of this year, with commercial operations commencing in 2025.

"GULF is committed to achieve its decarbonization targets to reduce the carbon intensity by 25% by 2030 (compared to 2019) and increase renewable energy proportion in our portfolio by no less than 40% by 2035. GULF Group is currently developing several domestic renewable energy projects including solar farms, solar farms with battery energy storage systems, and wind farms. In addition, GULF intends to expand its renewable energy businesses overseas, focusing on Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam, through both greenfield investments and mergers & acquisitions. GULF believes that the company’s sustainable operations and compliance with international standards will enable it to achieve its decarbonization targets in the long term.”