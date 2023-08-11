Treat Your Mom to a Magical Mother’s Day Harvest Brunch at Reap Factory
Reap Factory, the Thai and International culinary marketplace at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, is inviting guests and local residents to celebrate Mother’s Day in style this August with a special edition of its Saturday Harvest Brunch that will show your mom just how loved and appreciated she is.
The Harvest Brunch at Reap Factory is usually staged on the first and third weekends of each month. But in honor of Thai Mother’s Day on Saturday 12th August 2023, Executive Chef Teerathep Tishabhiromya and his talented culinary team will craft a special occasion that is sure to bring a smile to every mom’s face.
This fabulous four-hour feast will include an amazing array of delicacies and vibrant live stations. Every epicurean adventure can start at the Salad Bar, featuring a wide range of crisp, colorful vegetables and spicy Thai salads, followed by a choice of sublime Soups and enticing Antipasti, including premium cold cuts, cheeses, freshly-baked breads and other accompaniments.
For seafood lovers, a succulent Seafood on Ice station showcases freshly-shucked oysters, white shrimps, black mussels, rock lobsters, blue swimmer crabs and mud crabs, and the dedicated Japanese Station will present handcrafted sushi, sashimi, maki rolls and tempura. Sublime seafood can also be grilled À La Minute, including river prawns, rock lobsters, fresh fish, squid, blue crabs, clams, whelks and marinated shrimps, plus prime meats such as Australian striploin beef, chicken, pork tenderloin and lamb loin.
the world. Lovers of Italian cuisine can head to the Pasta Station, where chefs can craft their perfect dish using a choice of pastas and sauces, while an Indian Corner will feature chicken tikka masala, aloo gobi, samosas and more, and a Carving Station will present whole baked salmon, Thai wagyu beef, and crispy pork belly. And of course, there will be plenty of tempting Thai Hot Dishes such as wok-fried classics, spicy curries, stir-fries, and vegetarian options, plus a Thai Live Noodle Stationspecializing in traditional boat noodle soup.
Naturally, every brunch should end on a sweet note, and guests can savor a selection of Thai and international Desserts, including banoffee pie, blueberry cheesecake, mango sticky rice, carved tropical fruits, and more.
The Mother’s Day Brunch will be hosted on 12th August 2023 (12.00-16.00 hrs) and is priced at only THB 999++ per person, including selected soft drinks, tea and coffee. Children under 12 years old dine for free and Club Marriott members enjoy a 35% discount. This Mother’s Day, every diner will be treated to one complimentary welcome drink!
To book your place at this unmissable event, please visit https://bit.ly/ResReTw, email [email protected] or call +66 (0) 2127 5920.
Launched in July 2023, Reap Factory is the vibrant all-day restaurant that celebrates the bounty of a successful harvest. In addition to its Saturday Harvest Brunch, it hosts a Harvest Buffet dinner every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening, all featuring an appetizing array of healthy Thai and international cuisine, crafted using local and seasonal produce and presented in a rustic, farmhouse style.
