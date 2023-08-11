Treat Your Mom to a Magical Mother’s Day Harvest Brunch at Reap Factory

The Harvest Brunch at Reap Factory is usually staged on the first and third weekends of each month. But in honor of Thai Mother’s Day on Saturday 12th August 2023, Executive Chef Teerathep Tishabhiromya and his talented culinary team will craft a special occasion that is sure to bring a smile to every mom’s face.

This fabulous four-hour feast will include an amazing array of delicacies and vibrant live stations. Every epicurean adventure can start at the Salad Bar, featuring a wide range of crisp, colorful vegetables and spicy Thai salads, followed by a choice of sublime Soups and enticing Antipasti, including premium cold cuts, cheeses, freshly-baked breads and other accompaniments.

For seafood lovers, a succulent Seafood on Ice station showcases freshly-shucked oysters, white shrimps, black mussels, rock lobsters, blue swimmer crabs and mud crabs, and the dedicated Japanese Station will present handcrafted sushi, sashimi, maki rolls and tempura. Sublime seafood can also be grilled À La Minute, including river prawns, rock lobsters, fresh fish, squid, blue crabs, clams, whelks and marinated shrimps, plus prime meats such as Australian striploin beef, chicken, pork tenderloin and lamb loin.