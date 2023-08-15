WeOmni eyes becoming a leader in technology service industry within three years

Ms. Darunporn Jirakitanusorn, General Manager of WeOmni (a service unit under the umbrella of Ascend Commerce Company Limited – a leading e-commerce service provider in Southeast Asia), said the company is ready to offer tech partner services to help businesses keep up with the global digital transformation trends.

“WeOmni visualizes great opportunities in serving as a supporter for organizations in all industries to promote their adjustment and competitiveness. WeOmni believes the business sector will globally spend around 112.2 trillion baht, up from 52.8 trillion baht in 2022. We can see this spending double within the next four years, which will offer both an important opportunity and a challenge for the business sector,” she said.

The impact of global digital transformation has given birth to new goods and services in several industries. It has also become important for the business sector to make an adjustment so it can keep pace with technological advancements and boost its competitiveness. E-commerce solutions covering O2O (online-to-offline) and logistical innovations will create many new opportunities.

WeOmni is the main platform developer to support the e-commerce arm of Charoen Phokphand Group as well as TRUE Group, both of which have shown great success. WeOmni’s current focus is on creating innovative solutions to meet all requirements of e-commerce. The umbrella company is also planning to expand its services into other businesses, both B2B and B2C, under the WeOmni brand, in a bid to ensure further business growth and to boost competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

WeOmni has also adopted a customer-centric approach, emphasizing excellent experiences and strong determination to fulfill all customers’ demands. WeOmni is also ready to create an ecosystem to conduct research on market trends and competition. Data collected along these lines will be useful for planning the characteristics, functions and overall strategies of products. The development will be based on “design thinking”.

Equally important is O2O, from the aspects of online shopping, online fulfillment and merging of logistics. There will be several tests until the results are satisfactory prior to the launch to ensure users’ experience is smooth and excellent. In addition to focusing on customer experience, WeOmni is also focusing on employee experience, to ensure the staff enjoy working with the company.

“Our main strategic direction for in-house operations called the Total Experience [TX] aims to improve the quality of products and offer positive service experiences for both the brand and customers. This strategy also tries to boost the efficiency of the working system both inside and outside the organization.

“Our key strength is providing full-system services – both ready-made and tailored to the customer’s needs. Our team of veteran staff has gained expertise in e-commerce technology and is now working on finding innovative solutions,” Darunporn said.

WeOmni is a leading expert in all kinds of e-commerce platforms, especially cloud technology, which supports its four main groups of service. As a result, WeOmni is at the forefront of Thailand and is also a partner and cloud service provider covering 95% of the market.

The application of these technologies accompanied with a complete package solution (DevOp, CI/CD, security, support) has been a driving force for WeOmni to become more outstanding than other technology service providers in Thailand.

WeOmni’s Total Experience strategy – focusing on both customers and employees – is backed by data and artificial intelligence (AI) which contribute to important decision making. WeOmni has been behind the success of many partners, both inside and outside the network, in different industries, including manufacturing, retail, food and alternative energy. The company’s mission has always been to provide the best working experience via online B2B platforms for different businesses, as well as creating new features to expand the customer base for B2B2C.

Another service offered by WeOmni is assorted work tailored to vendors groups and locations. As part of its expansion efforts, WeOmni has been pushing for more businesses to join its network. So far, its efforts to bridge past experiences with its new online platform smoothly have resulted in boosting businesses’ sales volume to rise to much more than 4 billion baht. Its new operating systems have also contributed to a 15-fold sales growth.

“As a world-class technology company, WeOmni has a team of highly-skilled developers. We are one of the market leaders and are ready to introduce new solutions and skills to entrepreneurs. The company’s goal is to win 5-10% of the total market share valued at 50 billion baht within the next three years,” Daruporn said.