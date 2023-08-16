Tang Tawanwad Releases New Single “No Elephant Show”

Tang Tawanwad revealed, "The lyrics of this song captures my reaction to the reality that many of us, despite our familiarity and connection with elephants and their shows, are unaware of the severe cruelties they endure during training. I wanted to capture and share the shock and horror I felt when learning just about how they are treated. By watching elephant shows, we inadvertently perpetuate a cycle of animal suffering. It's crucial for us to question whether we can truly enjoy such entertainment, knowing the agony these elephants endure."

Maria Poonlertlarp, World Animal Protection Thailand ambassador,expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration with TangBadVoice, stating, "Working even on a few verses of this song alongside TangBadVoice has been a dream come true. I'm elated to contribute to this meaningful anthem for elephants. Through the music video, I implore everyone to witness the harsh training our beloved animals undergo since a young age, being coerced into performing unnatural acts like walking on two legs, dancing, and drawing, all for mere entertainment. These realities underscore the driving force behind World Animal Protection's advocacy—a quest for a harmonious world for both humans and animals."