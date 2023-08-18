Arkitektura Presents the Unmissable 'Ultimate Furniture & Bedding' Event

Explore Unbeatable Savings at Arkitektura Thonglor Soi 10 from August 18 to 27, 2023!

Arkitektura Co., Ltd., a renowned importer of top-tier international furniture and home furnishing brands, is organizing an extraordinary event titled "The Ultimate Furniture & Bedding." The event presents an exclusive opportunity to avail yourself of remarkable discounts, reaching as high as 80%, on an exquisite array of furniture, home furnishings, and bedding sets from prominent international brands. To elevate the beauty of your home, enjoy these offerings from August 18th to 27th, 2023, between 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM, at the Arkitektura’s Thonglor Soi 10 showroom in Bangkok.

Founded in 1999, Arkitektura stands as a premier importer of distinguished furniture and home furnishing brands sourced internationally. Its inception was driven by the burgeoning need for superior quality and exceptionally crafted furniture designs. Arkitektura's mission revolves around affording Thai customers the opportunity to partake in the realm of world-class furniture design that embodies the essence of "Generations of Awesome Quality and Craftsmanship."