“AquaJade”, an innovative applications of Green Microalgae to combat diseases

Dr Vanvimon explained that “recent advances in the genetic engineering of green microalgal species are now making possible the development of bespoke strains for oral delivery of novel anti-microbial agents, as well as of other beneficial recombinant molecules, including dietary enzymes such as phytases and cellulases.”

The novel anti-microbial agent involves expressing double-stranded RNA in the green microalga and feeding extracts to shrimp larvae, as an effective means of interfering with viral infection. White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV) is the causative agent of White Spot Syndrome Disease (WSSD) in shrimp, including commercially relevant species such as black tiger prawns, king prawns, and Atlantic white shrimp.

Dr Vanvimon further explained that “in the “AquaJade” feeding trial, groups of post-larval shrimp were fed for four days with either standard feed or feed mixed 1:1 with dried “AquaJade”. On the last day of the experiment, the survival of infected shrimp without treatment was less than 10%, compared to the remarkable approximately 70% survival in the shrimp groups receiving AquaJade.”

To ensure safety and practicality, the microalgae biomass is processed through a drying method, effectively eliminating the risk of environmental contamination with genetically modified species. Dr Patai revealed that the resulting dried powder is suitable for incorporation into shrimp feed, offering a promising avenue for disease prevention and sustainable aquaculture.

While AquaJade's potential to revolutionize the industry is undeniable, challenges remain on the path to large-scale adoption. The production of genetically engineered algae requires compliance with regulations, requiring indoor cultivation under controlled conditions.

Additional investigation is necessary to determine the precise shelf-life and optimal dosage for effective protection. This information will enable a comprehensive techno-economic evaluation and calculation of cost per protective dose. As the aquaculture landscape evolves, Thai shrimp farmers and exporters are presented with an opportunity to re-define their business models, embracing premium shrimp production that aligns with modern consumers' increasing emphasis on sustainability and climate change impact. “AquaJade” emerges not only as a catalyst for production efficiency but also as a symbol of environmentally-conscious practices.

With support from governmental sectors, private investors, and all stakeholders involved, “AquaJade” is poised to attract global investment interest. “Through collaboration with key industry players, we remain committed to translating our findings into tangible benefits for shrimp producers, exporters, and all stakeholders, introducing a new era of sustainable competitiveness for Thailand's shrimp industry” concluded Dr Vanvimon.