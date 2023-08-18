Marriott Bonvoy Presents Inaugural “Thai Chef Masters Unplugged” Series in Bangkok
Running from September to November 2023, top Thai culinary experts will present their signature local dishes at authentic restaurants across the Thai capital
Marriott Bonvoy® is showcasing some of Thailand’s top culinary talents with its new “Thai Chef Masters Unplugged” series, which will see four of Bangkok’s hottest local chefs present a selection of mouth-watering dishes at Marriott’s Thai restaurants in the capital.
Running from September to November 2023, this gastronomic showcase will reveal just how much skill, innovation and artistry lies within Marriott's hotel kitchens. Celebrating the essence of authentic Thai cuisine, these four exceptionally talented culinary masters will treat diners to their own signature dishes, skillfully crafted using sustainable and seasonal ingredients.
Diners can savor four delectable culinary creations: “The Memory of Hua Lam Pong Fried Rice” by Chef Metinee Supavatanakul of Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse; “Minced Chicken Chili Dip with Local Seasonal Vegetables” by Chef Montri Jiratitankit of The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok; “Dry Curry with Tiger Prawns and Local Grouper Fish” by Chef Burin Pongchang from Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers; and “Pork Spare Ribs in Tamarind Sauce,” by Chef Anukool Poolpipat from Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.
This food fiesta will commence at Praya Kitchen, the elegant Thai dining destination at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, available daily from 1-30 September, followed by The House of Smooth Curry, the refined restaurant at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, where the dishes will be available from 8-30 September.
This epicurean extravaganza will then move on to Thara Thong, the elegant Thai teakwood house at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, from 6-31 October, before culminating at The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront, the stylish new waterside restaurant, from 3-30 November 2023.
Diners can also meet with these four culinary masters, where they will showcase their skills at the above restaurants during the first weekend of the promotional period at each restaurant.
Marriott Bonvoy is one of the leading purveyors of Thai cuisine in Bangkok, with an award-winning collection of authentic Thai restaurants at hotels and resorts all across the city.
Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn points toward free nights anytime they dine at participating restaurants and bars – even if they are not staying at the hotel.
