Marriott Bonvoy Presents Inaugural “Thai Chef Masters Unplugged” Series in Bangkok

This food fiesta will commence at Praya Kitchen, the elegant Thai dining destination at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, available daily from 1-30 September, followed by The House of Smooth Curry, the refined restaurant at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, where the dishes will be available from 8-30 September.

This epicurean extravaganza will then move on to Thara Thong, the elegant Thai teakwood house at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, from 6-31 October, before culminating at The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront, the stylish new waterside restaurant, from 3-30 November 2023.

Diners can also meet with these four culinary masters, where they will showcase their skills at the above restaurants during the first weekend of the promotional period at each restaurant.

Marriott Bonvoy is one of the leading purveyors of Thai cuisine in Bangkok, with an award-winning collection of authentic Thai restaurants at hotels and resorts all across the city. For more information and to explore our timeless local flavors, please visit marriottbonvoyasia.com/r+b/bkk

Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn points toward free nights anytime they dine at participating restaurants and bars – even if they are not staying at the hotel. To learn more, please visit marriottbonvoyasia.com/dining.