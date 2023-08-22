SET OUT ON AN EPIC SUMMER ESCAPE WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY

Phuket: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Known as ‘Pearl of the Andaman’, Phuket boasts a dynamic offering of tropical shores, fresh seafood, and pristine beaches. With Tri-Tran Beach as its spectacular backdrop, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is the go-to family-friendly resort. Families traveling with kids can enjoy fun yet educational activities such as the Merlin Butterfly Sanctuary program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, where they can learn about the butterfly life cycle, conservation efforts, followed by a hands-on experience to feed the butterflies. This summer, the resort will also offer its signature M Passport program designed for the enrichment of younger guests, where kids under 12 are provided with complimentary dining, a special welcome gift, kids-friendly in-room amenities, and an M Passport pack where they can complete activities for exciting rewards.

CITY EXPLORATION

For travelers looking for a summer vacation outside of the well-traversed seaside getaways, Asia boasts an impressive array of vibrant metropolitan areas with exciting experiences, including traditional summer festivals in Tokyo, rich historical sites in Xi’an, and endless culinary offerings in Bangkok for travelers to indulge to the fullest extent. Here, Marriott Bonvoy presents the best places to stay at when exploring some of the most alluring cities in the region.

Where to Stay?

Tokyo: AC Hotel Tokyo Ginza

Tokyo is a city of surprises where ancient temples are nestled among modern skyscrapers, creating a captivating blend of classic and modern that leaves travelers curious and wanting more. Located at the heart of Ginza in downtown Tokyo, AC Hotel Tokyo Ginza offers travelers timeless European design and comfort through its thoughtful design, intuitive spaces and quality amenities that make a memorable impression. All touchpoints are tailored to suit the needs of guests, including on-site F&B offerings such as AC Kitchen that serves Western and Japanese specialties, and AC Bar with signature AC gin and tonic and innovative Spanish tapas. Regularly providing an opportunity for guests to explore the city, this summer, guests can book the hotel’s “Experience Tokyo SKYTREE” package, where they will receive complimentary tickets to Tokyo’s tallest tower that gives sweeping views of the metropolis and beyond.

Bangkok: Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection

Bangkok, a city of gleaming monasteries, soaring skyscrapers, and clusters of village-style houses, is the gateway to modern Thailand, as well as one of the most coveted destinations for travelers of all ages to explore. Thong Lor district is one of the city’s best spots to experience an eclectic mix of cuisine, culture, and entertainment, and Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, Autograph Collection Hotels’ upcoming brand debut in Thailand, is nestled just moments away in a tree-lined avenue. Set to open in early September, through the hotel’s exterior as well as 56 guest rooms and suites, guests can experience the rich contrasts of the designs: elegant, timber-clad exterior juxtaposes with the natural surroundings of this leafy avenue, while the interiors feature designs of classic meets contemporary.

Ho Chi Minh City: Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection From incense-filled temples to street food stalls, world-class museums to Vietnam’s tallest skyscrapers, Ho Chi Minh City sets to fascinate all travelers. Elevate your next city break at Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection, a spectacular icon on the skyline of Ho Chi Minh City. Perched on floors 47-71 of Vietnam’s tallest skyscraper, on the west bank of the Saigon River, this impressive hotel offers 223 rooms and suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame awe-inspiring views of the city. Guests can savor refined dining at The Oriental Pearl, the hotel’s sky-high restaurant, while At The Cloud specializes in Vietnamese coffee, handcrafted chocolates, organic wines and cool cocktails. The soothing Akoya Spa, the 120-square meter outdoor infinity pool and state-of-the-art fitness center also provide myriad ways to unwind in style, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of Ho Chi Minh City’s skyline.

NATURE RETREATS

For those seeking to trade the glare of the streetlights for the glow of the moon or the chatter of commuters for the sounds of the wild, nature retreats will be ideal in providing refuge and total rejuvenation. Below are some of the best places to experience nature’s splendor with Marriott Bonvoy.

Where to Stay?

Bali: The Westin Ubud Resort & Spa Earning its title as Bali’s art and culture center, Ubud is the ultimate place to enjoy rich Balinese culture, local craft scene, and calming lush forests or rice terraces. True to the destination’s devotion to wellness and restoration, The Westin Ubud Resort & Spa invites guests and their families to experience a sense of well-being through the resort’s signature touchpoints – from the delights of Heavenly Spa, lifestyle programs such as on-site Balinese Praying Ritual and Tri Mandala Meditation at the riverside Wellness Pavilion, and the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. Local Balinese recipes are also elevated into healthy cuisine to reflect the brand’s Eat Well pillar, available in the all-day dining restaurant Tabia and Mediterranean restaurant Tall Trees.

Japan: Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki Hotels As one looks beyond Japan’s bustling metropolis of Tokyo and Osaka, they will find sprawling countryside with hidden cultural and historical gems waiting to be discovered. First announced in 2018, Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki aims to connect curious travelers with adventure far beyond the city’s bustling rhythms, while still being in accessible reach with proximity to roadside stations nationwide. From the cool summers and brilliant winters of Hokkaido to the traditional mountainous villages of Gifu and the subtropical climate of Kagoshima prefecture, Fairfield by Marriott welcomes travelers in with warm hospitality and all the modern comforts one might need for a good night’s sleep, serving as the perfect bases for travelers to explore Japan’s breathtaking World Heritage sites and culinary delights.