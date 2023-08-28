Enriched journeys abound as Centara Hotels & Resorts unveils exclusive new offer

Centara Hotels & Resorts, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest package experience, Enriched Journeys, as part of its ongoing 40th Anniversary Wave of Celebrations. This exclusive offer is available at Centara Reserve and Centara Grand properties worldwide, inviting guests to enjoy unforgettable stays overflowing with personalised moments and experiences.

From today to 20th December 2023, travellers can indulge in luxury with the Enriched Journeys packages, carefully curated to provide an extraordinary stay at Centara's top-tier properties. Whether seeking a serene beach escape in the Maldives or a tranquil Thai island paradise, or exploring vibrant cities like Bangkok, Osaka, and beyond, guests are assured a stay that exudes Centara's signature hospitality and world-class service.

To commemorate four decades of excellence in the hospitality industry, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents an array of exclusive privileges to guests who book and stay within the promotional period. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with an exquisite in-room champagne setup, setting the tone for a truly memorable stay.