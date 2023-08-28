Enriched journeys abound as Centara Hotels & Resorts unveils exclusive new offer
The 40th Anniversary Wave of Celebrations continues with exciting privileges at Centara Reserve and Centara Grand Properties
Centara Hotels & Resorts, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest package experience, Enriched Journeys, as part of its ongoing 40th Anniversary Wave of Celebrations. This exclusive offer is available at Centara Reserve and Centara Grand properties worldwide, inviting guests to enjoy unforgettable stays overflowing with personalised moments and experiences.
From today to 20th December 2023, travellers can indulge in luxury with the Enriched Journeys packages, carefully curated to provide an extraordinary stay at Centara's top-tier properties. Whether seeking a serene beach escape in the Maldives or a tranquil Thai island paradise, or exploring vibrant cities like Bangkok, Osaka, and beyond, guests are assured a stay that exudes Centara's signature hospitality and world-class service.
To commemorate four decades of excellence in the hospitality industry, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents an array of exclusive privileges to guests who book and stay within the promotional period. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with an exquisite in-room champagne setup, setting the tone for a truly memorable stay.
Guests at Centara Grand properties will delight in a tantalising dinner for two, a delectable affair that includes decadent truffles and caviar, while those staying at Centara Reserve Samui will indulge in a private barbecue dinner for two offering a delightful fusion of flavours in an idyllic setting.
Moreover, the Enriched Journeys offer aims to rejuvenate the body and spirit with a spa experience for two at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree. Guests can experience a range of pampering treatments that promise ultimate comfort and relaxation. To ensure a seamless and hassle-free journey from beginning to end, the Wave of Celebrations: Enriched Journeys promotion also includes round-trip hotel transfers at all participating properties, with the exception of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.
To secure this exclusive offer, guests are encouraged to book between today and 20th December 2023 at participating Centara Reserve and Centara Grand properties. Privileges are available for stays with two persons per room and may vary by location.
For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/enriched-journeys.