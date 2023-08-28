In Thailand, the case of She Zhijiang is one such example, in which She’s extradition to China is being called for in connection with the development of Yatai New City in Shwe Kokko, Myanmar. The extradition request, according to She, is due to conflicting political interests. She’s case in particular illustrates issues with international law and inappropriate forced repatriation, as he claims Cambodian citizenship. She also vehemently denies involvement with any human trafficking and cyber scamming in Shwe Kokko, illegal activities regarding citizenship, freedom of movement, and human rights which echo his own plight.

Communities around the world are disproportionately affected by forced repatriation. Often marginalized and excluded from decision-making processes, these communities find themselves subjected to displacement in the name of development projects or resource extraction. Forced repatriation disrupts their traditional ways of life, erodes their cultural heritage, and denies them the right to self-determination.

The complex web of overlooked human rights problems, including forced repatriation, requires a multifaceted approach. Heightened awareness, robust legal frameworks, and increased accountability mechanisms are essential to combat this grave violation. By shedding light on the plight of those affected by forced repatriation and advocating for their rights, we can strive to create a world where all individuals are afforded the dignity, safety, and respect they deserve, regardless of their circumstances or origins.