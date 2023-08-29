Bangkok student invents ‘NANO-L’ anti-pathogenic surface coating

The inspiration

Setsiri was inspired by the paddings on lift buttons which he noticed were labelled “Kill 99.99% of bacteria with copper nanoparticles” during his regular visits to the mall and sports club at RBSC towards the end of Covid-19. Thoroughly researching metal nanoparticles, Setsiri found silver nanoparticles to offer the best combination of safety and cost. He explained that there were three main ways of synthesizing silver nanoparticles: chemical, physical, and biological processes. The most common method was the chemical process, but this created many dangers due to the use of sodium borohydride. Exposure to this chemical in large amounts may lead to pulmonary edema, a medical emergency characterized by severe shortness of breath. Moreover, this chemical could also negatively impact freshwater ecosystems if it is improperly filtered. Upon delving into more research about the synthesis processes, Setsiri came upon the use of plant extracts in the synthesis process.

He thought of using the surplus of sugarcane leaves that he would often see burned during his monthly trips to visit his grandparents in Kanchanaburi Province. By using sugarcane leaves in the synthesis process, he hoped to decrease the burning of the leaves to protect the local environment and the people living in the area. (https://www.sei.org/featured/crushing-burden-small-scale-sugar-cane-farmers-bear-the-costs-of-thailands-bioeconomy-drive/).