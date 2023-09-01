Exposing Cruelty in the Chicken Meat Industry

Now is the time for transformation within the animal industry. Over 600 global businesses, spanning food manufacturing, supermarkets, and restaurants, have rallied behind the "Better Chicken Commitment," pledging to elevate chicken welfare standards. However, KFC Thailand, the prominent fast-food chain with over 25,000 branches worldwide3, remains an exception, despite holding the lion's share of Thailand's chicken market. While those in eight European countries: the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and France have joined this commitment.

Engaging with KFC Thailand, which procures over 25 million pieces of chicken monthly4 across its 1,000 branches, Animal Protection Hero Volunteers and World Animal Protection Thailand representatives visited YUM Restaurants International (Thailand) on June 27, 2023. The visit aimed to voice concerns highlighted in "The Real Secret Recipe" report, presenting compelling evidence, and delivering a petition with over 40,000 signatures. The petition called upon KFC to lead the charge in revolutionizing chicken welfare within factory farms, thus enhancing the quality of the food they serve.

Roatchana Sungthong, Country Director of World Animal Protection Thailand, underlined the collective need for action: "We cannot condone the suffering of animals raised for food. It is imperative that we make a resounding stand against this unacceptable cruelty. We must call for industry stakeholders to endorse the Better Chicken Commitment, ultimately advancing chicken welfare. We demand transparent follow-up reports, open for public scrutiny."





Nowadays, adhering to Thai laws and regulations, as well as corporate policies, does not inherently ensure the welfare of farmed chickens. Consequently, those involved in broiler raising and distribution, along with all in the supply chain, must proactively enhance chicken welfare standards and declare these improvements to the public.

**Images credit : © Haig ,World Animal Protection ,We Animals Media