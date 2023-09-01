DISCOVER THE TIMELESS ART OF STORYTELLING AT MADI PAIDI BANGKOK, THAILAND’S FIRST AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTEL

The bond between tradition and modernity is also expressed at EKKALUCK, the hotel’s signature restaurant which engages the senses with its uniquely creative cuisine. This refined dining venue sets the stage for an elegant daily breakfast, before evolving into a bright and inviting setting for light lunches and daytime bites. As day turns to night and the lights of Thong Lor start to shine, EKKALUCK transforms into a progressive Thai fine-dining restaurant. Executive Chef Wuttisak Wuttiamporn personally sources the finest local and seasonal ingredients, consisting of rare finds from niche suppliers, including small-scale farms and fisheries, to ensure that every dish has a unique identity and story that transports diners on a culinary adventure.

Moments of personal enrichment can be enjoyed at the rooftop gym and pool, which let wellness-seekers rise above the heat of the city or prepare for an uplifting night out in Thong Lor.

“I am thrilled to introduce guests to Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection – a truly singular hotel that will tell the story of its destination and create inspiring and eclectic guest experiences. By embracing the paradox between Soi Pai Dee Ma Dee's residential charm and the buzzing energy of Soi Thong Lor, every guest can find their own way to explore this dynamic city,” said Roger Parnow, Cluster General Manager, Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection. “We look forward to welcoming discerning globetrotters to Bangkok, whether they are seeking a peaceful urban retreat or an exhilarating adventure.”

Madi Paidi Bangkok is nestled in Soi Pai Dee Ma Dee (Soi Sukhumvit 53), a tree-lined residential street that runs parallel with Soi Thong Lor (Soi Sukhumvit 55), the upbeat enclave of ultra-trendy clubs, bars, restaurants, and lifestyle malls. The hotel is a short distance from Thong Lor BTS skytrain station, which puts the entire city within easy reach – including the commercial hub of Sukhumvit. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, and Don Mueang International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes.

Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

